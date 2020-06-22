Bill Barr to be subpoenaed by Congress for testimony on the politicization of the DOJ: report
Attorney General William Barr is facing a congressional subpoena to compel his testimony before the House of Representatives, Axios reported Monday.
“House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) is preparing to subpoena Attorney General Bill Barr for his testimony on July 2, a committee spokesperson confirmed to Axios,” the publication reported. “The expected subpoena comes after the firing of Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York who had been investigating President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.”
Nadler has requested Berman testify on Wednesday.
America is right to expect the worst of Bill Barr, who has repeatedly interfered in criminal investigations on Trump’s behalf. We have a hearing on this topic on Wednesday. We welcome Mr. Berman’s testimony and will invite him to testify. https://t.co/SpVYzLhANR
— Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) June 20, 2020