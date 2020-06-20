Bill Barr’s bungled attempt to fire SDNY’s Berman will ‘come back to bite’ Donald Trump: ex-US Attorney

Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM JOY” with host Joy Reid, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance said that Attorney General Bill Barr’s bungled attempt to oust the prosecutor heading the Justice Department’s SDNY office late Friday night could end up hurting Donald Trump.

In a statement from his office, Barr lied and said that Geoffrey Berman had “stepped down,” only have the prosecutor immediately issue his own press release saying he had not resigned and was refusing to be removed until a replacement had been voted on by the U.S. Senate.

According to Vance, Barr overplayed his hand.

“So it’s absolutely unprecedented, Joy,” Vance replied. “You know, Berman was court-appointed, because they never put him up for Senate confirmation and that frankly may come back to bite the president here. But what we should keep in mind, is how unusual the announcement itself was. I can’t remember a U.S.Attorney, ever announcing a resignation, at 9:00 p.m. on a Friday night.”

“Barr tried to sneak this in under cover of dark and then the U.S.Attorney for the Southern District of New York turned around, and called him out as a liar on Twitter, of all places, so we’re in uncharted territory here,” she added.

