Quantcast
Connect with us

Bolton allegations are a ‘huge blow’ to one of Trump’s key election strategies: Columnist

Published

8 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, writing for The Washington Post‘s “Plum Line,” Greg Sargent and Paul Waldman broke down how the allegations in ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton’s book are devastating for President Donald Trump’s main reelection message.

“In addition to revealing new dimensions of corruption that are remarkable — even for Trump — the book also deals a huge blow to one of Trump’s leading arguments for reelection: the idea that opponent Joe Biden is soft on China, while Trump is bristling with toughness toward that country,” they wrote. “The Post, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal have obtained Bolton’s book. It reveals that Trump directly asked President Xi Jinping to help him win reelection, telling Xi that if China increased agricultural imports from the United States, it would aid his electoral prospects.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bolton alleged that not only did Trump ask Xi to import more from states he won, but also that Trump tried to intervene in a criminal case against a Chinese company to curry favor with Xi, and told Xi he was fine with China’s Muslim concentration camps.

“If reality mattered, this would make it extremely hard for Trump to now argue that he’s tough on China and that Biden is soft,” they wrote. “Trump has been making this claim in absurdly lurid ads that laughably rip Biden’s words out of context.”

“One irony here is that, as Bloomberg News recently reported, Chinese leaders have concluded that however much they might dislike the trade war, having Trump remain would undermine the Western alliance and weaken the United States, thus boosting China’s global ambitions,” they continued.

“All these new details reinforce the broader pattern in which Trump sees government as nothing more than a tool to advance his own interests, and they add specificity in China’s case,” they concluded. “That should make it a whole lot harder for Trump to get away with claiming to the tough-on-China candidate. Which is one of his central reelection arguments.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Trapped and defensive’: Trump aides reportedly warned he’s on a ‘path to defeat’ — but it didn’t go well

Published

6 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

A report by the New York Times on Wednesday found that President Donald Trump's aides have been trying to warn him that the polls portend poorly for his chances in 2020.

But according to reporters Maggie Haberman and Annie Karni, the president was "impatient" and didn't handle the news well:

In a recent meeting with his top political advisers, President Trump was impatient as they warned him that he was on a path to defeat in November if he continued his incendiary behavior in public and on Twitter.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bolton allegations are a ‘huge blow’ to one of Trump’s key election strategies: Columnist

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

On Wednesday, writing for The Washington Post's "Plum Line," Greg Sargent and Paul Waldman broke down how the allegations in ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton's book are devastating for President Donald Trump's main reelection message.

"In addition to revealing new dimensions of corruption that are remarkable — even for Trump — the book also deals a huge blow to one of Trump’s leading arguments for reelection: the idea that opponent Joe Biden is soft on China, while Trump is bristling with toughness toward that country," they wrote. "The Post, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal have obtained Bolton’s book. It reveals that Trump directly asked President Xi Jinping to help him win reelection, telling Xi that if China increased agricultural imports from the United States, it would aid his electoral prospects."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Putin thinks he can play Trump like a fiddle’: Bolton says in new ABC interview

Published

42 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

Former national security adviser sat down with ABC's Martha Raddatz for an interview that will air Sunday, but clips of the interview are already being posted online.

In one piece, Bolton says that Russian President Vladimir Putin believes he can "play Trump like a fiddle." He went on to call Putin "smart" and "tough," and said that he doesn't see President Donald Trump as "a serious adversary."

When it comes to Trump as a businessman vs. Trump as a business dealmaker is far from creating an arms deal, said Bolton.

"Dealing with arms limitation treaties on strategic weapons, dealing in many, many other international security issues, are things far removed from his life experience," said Bolton.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image