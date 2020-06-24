Quantcast
Bolton: Trump chose to ignore coronavirus rather than hear ‘bad news’ about Chinese prime minister

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump turned “a blind eye” to coronavirus from the start because he didn’t want to hear “bad news about his friend Xi Jinping,” the President of China, former Tump National Security Advisor John Bolton revealed on CNN Wednesday evening.

Trump also ignored the worldwide pandemic because he didn’t want to deal with news that could harm his re-election chances, Bolton adds.

“I think there was an empty chair in the Oval Office,” Bolton charges. He says he does not have confidence in Trump’s ability to manage the coronavirus response. “Turning a blind eye to all these early signs I think hampered the country’s ability to deal with this, and continues to do so.”

The U.S. recorded the highest number of single-day coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Watch:

