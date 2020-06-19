‘Bravo’: SDNY prosecutor praised online — while House Judiciary calls him to testify on Wednesday

Bizarre events unfolded on Friday night over the leadership of the Southern District of New York.

The federal prosecutors’ office in Manhattan, called the “Sovereign District of New York” for its renowned independence, was the focus of national attention.

It started when Bill Barr’s Department of Justice announced that U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman would be “stepping down.”

Legal experts were stunned and the internet worried about fascism.

But then Berman defiantly countered the DOJ and announced he had “no intention of resigning.”

“I learned in a press release from the Attorney General tonight that I was ‘stepping down’ as United States Attorney. I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning , my position, to which I was appointed by the Judges of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York,” Berman said in a statement.

“I will step down when a presidentially appointed nominee is confirmed by the Senate,” he explained.

“Until then, our investigations will move forward without delay or interruption,” he vowed.

The events escalated further when House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) urged Berman to testify on Wednesday.

America is right to expect the worst of Bill Barr, who has repeatedly interfered in criminal investigations on Trump’s behalf. We have a hearing on this topic on Wednesday. We welcome Mr. Berman’s testimony and will invite him to testify. https://t.co/SpVYzLhANR — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) June 20, 2020

Here’s some of what people were saying about the situation:

Truth is stranger than fiction: It appears that Geoffrey Berman had no idea he was “stepping down” from SDNY. And, given the circumstances of his judicial appointment, AG Bill Barr and the President may not be able to fire him. https://t.co/KfY79yBACO — Joseph A. Bondy (@josephabondy) June 20, 2020

Can somebody please get Berman on the phone? — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) June 20, 2020

This is completely, of-the-rails bonkers https://t.co/S7yYD9mocb — Cody Fenwick (@codytfenwick) June 20, 2020

wow. that this is unfolding at 11pm on a Friday tells you all you need to know about what Trump & Barr were hoping to accomplish, but Berman seems to not want to let his attempted ouster become a buried headline. https://t.co/8c6hfPbL8f — Taniel (@Taniel) June 20, 2020

Berman not going quietly. Good for him. https://t.co/vZ8oUHAL3h — Jennifer Rodgers (@JenGRodgers) June 20, 2020

So, to recap. Barr to Berman: You’re fired. Berman: You can’t fire me. https://t.co/BmcmhYuGWu — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) June 20, 2020

2. So as Berman noted in his statement, he's not going anywhere until the Senate confirms a replacement and it appears per @chrisgeidner that's the only way he's going anywhere…the president can't fire him. https://t.co/2h00kVChfS — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 20, 2020

It’s almost like you can’t just fire someone and somehow expect everyone to believe that they “resigned.” https://t.co/eM1W6e6BYD — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) June 20, 2020