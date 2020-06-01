BunkerBoy Trump mocked for telling mayors and governors ‘most of you are weak’ after reports he hid from protesters

President Donald Trump lashed out at mayors and governors in a conference call about the protests across the nation in the wake of multiple deaths of unarmed people of color.

In the call, Trump told the leaders “most of you are weak,” and then proceeded to tell them they must arrest and jail protesters for 10 years.

It was a comment that prompted many to mock the president because less than 24 hours earlier, Americans learned that Trump was rushed to the White House bunker on Friday, when just a few hundred protesters surrounded the building on Friday. As protests escalated Saturday and Sunday, the crowds grew larger and more hostile. It’s unclear if Trump spent Saturday and Sunday night in the bunker as well.

Regardless, it led the internet to craft the hashtag #BunkerBoy and #BunkerBitch.

You can see the tweets below:

lol big words from little #BunkerBoy — SQL Duck (@SQLDuck) June 1, 2020

Trump is weak. That is all. #BunkerBoy — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 1, 2020

the same president who refused to wear a mask because he would look weak. #BlackLivesMatter #BunkerBoy #TrumpResignNow https://t.co/BZEcafIGjE — teastorm (@funk_trinitie) June 1, 2020

Guy hiding in a bunker peeing himself accuses governors of being weak. #BunkerBoy #BunkerTrump — Black Lives Matter || Kenny aka ברוך (@klphotos) June 1, 2020

Who wants Four More Years of this? #BunkerBoy does! Please share #laloalcaraz cartoons pic.twitter.com/4AfTxepMP7 — Mexican Judge (@laloalcaraz) June 1, 2020

While hiding in a bunker, Trump called others weak. This is the satire that wrote itself. #BunkerBoy #BunkerBitch — There's Something about Marcy (@floofy424) June 1, 2020

Hahahahahahaha #BunkerBoy calling governors weak has to be #fakenews or a parallel universe. Imagine if every leader of this great nation had hidden when they were needed the most. — Yuri Ribeiro (@YuriRibeiro99) June 1, 2020

@realDonaldTrump you are so weak and pathetic. Stay inside so you don't fall and break your hip. We all saw you almost fall during SpaceX launch. #BunkerBoy #BunkerBitch https://t.co/ph1hw2AFqn — p ritko (@pritko) June 1, 2020

DT: Most of you are weak! (Secret Service Agent): Excuse me Mr President. You can come out of the bunker now. DT: Is it safe? #BunkerBoy 🤨🙄 — MR_G (@Mr_G_01) June 1, 2020

#BunkerBoy calling others weak is laughable. — Enrique Zuniga (@jezuniga) June 1, 2020

#BunkerBoy says that governors are "weak". Look who holed up in a bunker and turned off the lights. https://t.co/11WCV1dTGc — The Queen of Sheba 🍑 (@LilyEPloski) June 1, 2020

On call with Governors, "Most of you are weak" says our #BunkerBoy POTUS who hid in FEAR last night despite being protected by a small army. Literally turned off the lights of the WH so… the protesters would think he wasn't home? Bone Spur Trump is and ALWAYS has been a COWARD! — Brent O (@OnlineDetective) June 1, 2020

The US Governors being called “Weak” by #BunkerBoy @realDonaldTrump ~ who hid in the Bunker of a Darkened WH, while America BURNS 🔥 due to His HATRED & LACK of LEADERSHIP pic.twitter.com/HOCMDDLwzX — The Resistor Sister ♥️🇺🇸🦅🙏🏻 (@the_resistor) June 1, 2020

#BunkerBoy trump crawling out of his hiding space to call governors & mayors on the frontlines weak is hilarious. https://t.co/uRdaqPIVt2 — Michelle My Belle (@maybebeachbum) June 1, 2020

Trump to the governors: "Most of you are weak." Some tough #BunkerBoy talk there. It's projection and deflection. He's the one who's weak. — Christopher Willis (@JulyObserver) June 1, 2020

#BunkerBoy He is calling other people weak. — AuntieA (@AuntieALove) June 1, 2020

Not be weak, like hide in your bunker weak#bunkerboy — Postcards (@peoplespostcard) June 1, 2020

President Bone Spurs, who hid in his bunker in the face of chanting, is trying to tell Governors how to govern. — Mariam Watt (@MariamWatt) June 1, 2020