‘You have to dominate’: Trump tells mayors and governors ‘most of you are weak’ during teleconference ‘rant’ about unrest

President Donald Trump scolded the nation’s mayors and governors for the unrest in the wake of several deaths of unarmed Black people by police and “wannabe police.”

Speaking on a conference call, Trump told the group, “the only time it’s successful is when you’re weak and most of you are weak.”

He went on to tell the group that they must start arresting people or protesters will “run over you.”

“You have to dominate, if you don’t dominate you’re wasting your time. They’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate,” Trump said.

He reportedly went on to call them “fools.”

It prompted one governor’s aide to describe it as a “rant.”

He then issued a warning for what might happen in Washington, D.C.

“We’re doing it in Washington, DC. We’re going to do something that people haven’t seen before,” Trump vowed.

“Mr. Trump, who has not addressed the nation since the unrest began, said he was putting Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, “in charge,” but did not immediately specify what that meant or if he would deploy the military to quell the violence in the nation’s cities,” the New York Times later reported.

Listen to the audio here:

Here's the audio of that remarkable call where Trump lashes out at governors and says they need to crack down on protesters. pic.twitter.com/ANSsniYItN — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) June 1, 2020

See the reports below:

JUST IN: President Trump unloads on the nation's governors on a call, calls on them to step up enforcement: "You have to dominate, if you don’t dominate you’re wasting your time. They’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate." — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) June 1, 2020

NEW- In ongoing call with Governors- President Trump is scolding their response to the crisis.

Trump blamed protests on "radical left" and then said: “The only time it's successful is when you’re weak and most of you are weak.” — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) June 1, 2020

More: President Trump just berated governors and mayors for how they are handling the protests, calling them "fools," per person on the call. — Robert Costa (@costareports) June 1, 2020

Aides to governors say the president continues to talk. One describes it as a "rant." Says he keeps talking about the need to "dominate" the protests. — Robert Costa (@costareports) June 1, 2020

MORE: "We're doing it in Washington, DC. We're going to do something that people haven't seen before," Trump vows in call with governors and mayors. He insists authorities must have "total domination," or anarchists will rule. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) June 1, 2020

MORE: Trump tells governors: "You’ve got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and you’ll never see this stuff again," per audio obtained by @CBSNews — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) June 1, 2020

On the call, Trump references Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Milley and Attorney General Bill Barr. "We will activate Bill Barr and activate him very strongly," Trump says. — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) June 1, 2020

