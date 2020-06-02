Quantcast
Connect with us

C-SPAN caller chews out Christian ‘opportunist’ Ralph Reed after he praises Trump’s Bible photo op

Published

6 mins ago

on

Former Republican Rep. Ralph Reed, a leader in the conservative Christian movement, on Tuesday defended President Donald Trump’s decision to attack peaceful protesters so that he could hold a photo op with a Bible at St. John’s Church.

“As an American, I was glad that he went there,” Reed told C-SPAN’s Washington Journal. “It was symbolic but that’s important. The things that he does with the bully pulpit of his office conveys a message and the message was, I believe, we’ re not going to allow our country to be run over by rioters and looters and terrorists.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The president has a responsibility and takes the oath of office with his hand on a Bible to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States,” he added.

Several minutes later, a Republican caller accused Reed of being a hypocrite due to his support of Trump.

“Mr. Reed, since it is publicly known that [Trump] paid off prostitutes and porn stars, was cheating while his third wife was pregnant and all the other moral ineptitudes that he’s committed,” the caller said, “his inaction on the COVID-19 virus. He has recommended bleach and other things used on the human body.”

“His just utter chaos in office,” he continued. “His recent comments about the military. How in good conscience could you support a person like this.”

The caller added: “Mr. Reed, you are political opportunist of the first order and just like how the money lenders were shoved out of the temple by Jesus Christ, you should be too.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reed said the remark was a “personal attack.”

“I think the arguments you just made about Donald Trump are not only consistent with the Gospel that Jesus preached when he was here on Earth and taught,” the Christian conservative opined. “I think it’s the very opposite. He didn’t condemn people who were sinners and had led imperfect lives.”

Reed reminded the caller that Christ refused to shun a mixed-race Samaritan woman who had been married five times. He did not, however, explain how the story compared to Trump’s history of inflaming racial tensions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

C-SPAN caller chews out Christian ‘opportunist’ Ralph Reed after he praises Trump’s Bible photo op

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

Former Republican Rep. Ralph Reed, a leader in the conservative Christian movement, on Tuesday defended President Donald Trump's decision to attack peaceful protesters so that he could hold a photo op with a Bible at St. John's Church.

"As an American, I was glad that he went there," Reed told C-SPAN's Washington Journal. "It was symbolic but that's important. The things that he does with the bully pulpit of his office conveys a message and the message was, I believe, we' re not going to allow our country to be run over by rioters and looters and terrorists."

"The president has a responsibility and takes the oath of office with his hand on a Bible to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States," he added.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former NBA player overcomes ‘crippling anxiety’ for protests: ‘We are tired of the tyranny of police’ and Donald Trump

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

Former NBA player Royce White overcame his anxiety to lead protests over the weekend in Minneapolis.

Speaking to CNN Tuesday, White noted that if only people listened to football star Colin Kaepernick, who peacefully protested by taking a knee during the "National Anthem" sung at games, this would not have happened. He was trying to raise awareness about police brutality and the disproportionate attacks on people of color at the hands of police. At the time, conservatives, including President Donald Trump, blasted him for the protest, ignoring the reason for doing it and focusing instead on how he refused to stand for the song.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Man who traveled to Minneapolis to ‘start a riot’ had expressed ‘enthusiasm’ for Trump: report

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

A man who has been accused of travelling from central Illinois to Minneapolis to start riots had at one time expressed "enthusiasm" for President Donald Trump.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that 28-year-old Matthew Lee Rupert was accused this week of going to Minneapolis and handing out explosives that he encouraged others to throw at the police.

"They got SWAT trucks up there... I’ve got some bombs if some of you all want to throw them back," Rupert said in a video posted on his own Facebook page late last week.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image