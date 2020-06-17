‘China beats him every time’: Lincoln Project up with new Trump attack ad about president’s failures against China

President Donald Trump’s campaign is out with an ad attacking Vice President Joe Biden on China. But after national security adviser John Bolton came out with excerpts of his latest book, Trump’s message on China might be faltering.
In a new ad, the Republican-run Lincoln Project made a video of all of Trump’s failures when he went up against China. “They can’t wait,” the ad begins, talking about Trump trying to go up against them.
“They know who Donald Trump is: weak, corrupt, ridiculed,” the ad says. “China beats him every time. No matter what he says China’s got his number. Trump even begged China’s leader Xi Jinping to help in the reelection — like a dog.”
They went on to recall that during trade negotiations, China won. During the tariff war, China laughed at the president, while Americans were hit with higher taxes and farmers filed for bankruptcy.
See the video below:
