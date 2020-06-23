Quantcast
Connect with us

City officials dread campaign rallies and GOP convention as coronavirus burns through Trump country

Published

1 min ago

on

Elected officials are dreading President Donald Trump’s campaign rallies in cities where new coronavirus cases have been spreading.

The president will appear Tuesday at a megachurch in Phoenix, where intensive care units are filling up with COVID-19 patients, and the city’s mayor has stated her opposition to the Students for Trump event, reported The Daily Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While I do not believe an event of this magnitude can be held safely, particularly as Arizona sees rising COVID cases, the President has decided to continue with this rally,” said Mayor Kate Gallego.

The president’s rally in Tulsa over the weekend drew far fewer than he’d hoped, but he’s moving forward with the Arizona event and another event planned for Alabama, where new cases are rising sharply, to support the GOP rival of his former attorney general Jeff Sessions.

The Republican National Convention is moving forward with plans for an in-person event in Jacksonville, where city officials are concerned about the example Trump is setting.

“With his attitude, the way he’s always been and the way he’s treated this, shame on him,” said Tommy Hazouri, a Democrat who will soon take over as president of the city council. “He should be setting the example. He doesn’t even tell people to do what I say, don’t do what I do. He’s not even saying that. He just says do what I do.”

“While I may not like it, that’s the mayor’s call,” Hazouri added. “This is an executive decision and it doesn’t require a vote…he’s made great decisions, but this one I think is not so great.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Juneteenth be made
a national holiday ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Missouri cop pulled off streets after threatening driver over off-duty fender-bender

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

A Missouri police officer has been placed on desk duty after a video emerged of him threatening and invading the space of man while he was off duty, Fox 4 reports.

“I’m not working right now. I’m on vacation. I will f*ck you up. Sit down,” Officer Brandon Harrison tells Max McLeod in the video.

“Tell that to a judge. See who they f*cking believe, b*tch," Harrison tells McLeod. The video was filmed by McLeod fiancé, Summer Bohon.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Alan Dershowitz brutally mocked for claiming he brought his family to Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Pedophile Island’

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Trump-defending attorney Alan Dershowitz on Monday night drew hackles from around the internet when he tried to defend himself against charges that he had traveled to the infamous island where deceased billionaire Jeffrey Epstein allegedly brought underage sex-trafficking victims.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump: ‘I was surprised’ with LGBTQ ruling since SCOTUS is ‘supposed to be in our favor’

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump says he was "surprised" with last week's historic Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ workers' civil rights, suggesting he was "supposed" to win.

Trump made clear he viewed the decision as a loss, given that, he says, the nation's highest court is supposed to "favor" him.

"I was surprised, I was surprised," Trump told CBN's David Brody Monday, who asked about the case that was decided by Trump's first SCOTUS appointee. "Some people felt that it was a decision that they weren’t as surprised as I was. Yeah, I was surprised."

The court ruled that LGBTQ workers are protected under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Trump has become the most anti-LGBTQ president in modern history.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image