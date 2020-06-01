Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Coming out as pro-fascist’: GOP’s Matt Gaetz slammed after he suggests hunting down ‘Antifa’ like ‘those in the Middle East’

Published

1 min ago

on

As unrest continues to wrack American cities this Monday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) took to Twitter and decided to contribute some inflammatory rhetoric to an already volatile situation.

“Now that we clearly see Antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East?” he tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unsurprisingly, Gaetz’s choice of words riled his critics in Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich unloads on ‘unfit’ Trump — calls Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham cowards for refusing to act

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

In an interview with The Nation, legendary San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich railed against President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“The thing that strikes me is that we all see this police violence and racism, and we’ve seen it all before, but nothing changes," he told The Nation. "That’s why these protests have been so explosive. But without leadership and an understanding of what the problem is, there will never be change. And white Americans have avoided reckoning with this problem forever, because it’s been our privilege to be able to avoid it. That also has to change.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘He was literally in the bunker’: Kayleigh McEnany faces heat in briefing over Trump inaction on George Floyd

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany faced questions on Monday about why President Donald Trump seemed to be "hiding" in the White House bunker instead of addressing America's racial wounds.

"There is the perception that the president is hiding in the bunker on the racial protests issue," one reporter told McEnany at Monday's briefing. "He was literally put in a bunker on Friday night by the Secret Service. I mean, would you agree that he's hiding out on this issue? And is that a good posture to be?"

"I would not agree with that at all," McEnany replied, noting that she had spoken to the president by phone "at least a half of dozen times yesterday. And every time I talk to him, he was telling me about a different action he had taken."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Minneapolis cops used neck restraints 237 times since 2015, police records show

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

The Minneapolis Police Department has used neck restraints at least 237 times since 2015, according to an analysis of police records by NBC News.

This article was published by Salon

Minneapolis officers rendered at least 44 people unconscious with neck restraints during that time, which police experts said was "unusually high." About three-fifths of those rendered unconscious were black. In most cases, there was no apparent underlying violent offense. Half of those who lost unconsciousness were injured.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image