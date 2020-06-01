‘Coming out as pro-fascist’: GOP’s Matt Gaetz slammed after he suggests hunting down ‘Antifa’ like ‘those in the Middle East’

As unrest continues to wrack American cities this Monday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) took to Twitter and decided to contribute some inflammatory rhetoric to an already volatile situation.

“Now that we clearly see Antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East?” he tweeted.

Now that we clearly see Antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East? — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 1, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Gaetz’s choice of words riled his critics in Twitter.

Sure Matt. Can we hunt down white supremacists too? https://t.co/4tNV7iEYcr — Mikey Potatoes (@mikey_potatoes) June 1, 2020

How about hunt down the Right Wing Nazis instead? — Demetri Tsakiris (@softwaredev73) June 1, 2020

Just a US Congressman advocating and encouraging the capture and/or murder, without due process, of an undefinable group of US citizens. @TwitterSupport — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) June 1, 2020

Coulda just said ” cops and Republicans “ — Capt. Trippie (@sthipp) June 1, 2020

Is murdering U.S. civilians OK? You forgot to use your Klan account to post this, Matt. — JRehling (@JRehling) June 1, 2020

Odd I don’t see one tweet from you denouncing the police violence. Just desperately trying to push this Antifa narrative to deflect from the horrible lack of GOP leadership — Jennifer🌺 (@8675309gotit) June 1, 2020

You have endangered more people driving drunk numerous times than this so called ANTIFA has so why don’t you go and fuck yourself until Marco Rubio reads your the Bible. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 1, 2020

White privilege is thinking Antifa is America’s biggest problem right now. https://t.co/9pUQsqZdX5 — Godzillo🧢 (@godzillo_) June 1, 2020

Yes, yes that’s what he is doing — Andrea (@adhdandbored) June 1, 2020

Matt Gaetz coming out as pro-fascist is about the most uneventful thing to happen in 2020. — Negrodamus 🧙🏾‍♂️ (@jumoffit) June 1, 2020

