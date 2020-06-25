Quantcast
Connect with us

Conservatives lose it when Disney announces new Splash Mountain revamp will celebrate their only Black princess

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

Disney will update the theme of its popular Splash Mountain rides away from “Song of the South” to “Princess and the Frog” — and conservatives lost their minds online.

The 1946 film has been out of circulation since its 40th anniversary theatrical release, due to persistent criticism of racist undertones, although its Splash Mountain log flume rides at Disneyland and Disneyworld pay homage to the combination live action and animated feature.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No matter how much one argues that it’s all childish fiction,” wrote New York Times critic Bosley Crowther not long after its release, “the master-and-slave relation is so lovingly regarded … with the Negroes bowing and scraping and singing spirituals in the night, that one might almost imagine that you figure Abe Lincoln made a mistake. Put down that mint julep, Mr. Disney!”

In the wake of new pressure to update the rides, which started construction in the late 1980s, Disney agreed to change their theme to the 2009 animated film “Princess and the Frog, which takes place in 1920s New Orleans and features Disney’s first Black princess.

Many conservatives expressed outrage at the change.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

White Sacramento woman punched out after slinging N-word at Black customer

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

A woman was captured on video in Sacramento, California saying the the N-word during a confrontation with a Black woman in a convenience store.

The video, posted by TMZ, shows a heated exchange between the two women which quickly turned violent.

The video doesn't show how the fight began, but the white woman swears she only said "excuse me." The Black woman said that she heard something different.

The Black woman then says she'll beat the hell out of the white woman if she ever uses a racial slur again, and then repeatedly demands that she say it. That's when the white woman drops the racist pejorative.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

NASCAR releases photo of rope found in Bubba Wallace’s garage — and it looks just like a noose

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

NASCAR on Thursday released a photo of the rope that was found in driver Bubba Wallace's garage earlier this week -- and it looks just like a noose.

Fox Sports reporter Alan Cavanna posted a photo of the rope, which the FBI concluded was a standard garage door pull on his Twitter account.

NASCAR released a picture of the noose found in the Talladega garage last Sunday pic.twitter.com/R0O4rVi8xA

— Alan Cavanna (@AlanCavanna) June 25, 2020

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The US entered a recession in February — but Trump has one thing still going for him

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Two of President Donald Trump's economic advisers are leaving in June. The news came just after the National Bureau of Economic Research, which identifies economic downturns, announced earlier this month that February is the moment the recession began.

It has been a key month in the coronavirus crisis that Democrats criticize President Donald Trump on because he didn't act after it became clear that the coronavirus pandemic was quickly spreading. The stock market began to stumble, erasing all of the gains Trump had made since taking office in 2017. While the market has continued to slowly climb back up, unemployment numbers continue to spike and more and more companies are filing for bankruptcy.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image