Conservatives revolt against Trump-loving Texas governor after he orders bars to re-close during pandemic

Published

1 min ago

on

Trump-loving Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is facing a backlash among hardcore conservatives who are upset that he is ordering bars in the state to re-close in order to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In an announcement made Friday morning, Abbott said he is ordering the closure of bars and is asking restaurants to reduce their capacities back to 50 percent occupancy until the rate of transmission of the disease slows down.

Abbott is also closing down rafting and tubing businesses in the state that have been identified as major sources of infection, and is also placing new restrictions on social gatherings of 100 or more people.

Abbott’s order comes as hospitals in Houston, Austin and other major cities in Texas have warned that they are running out of room in their intensive care units to handle the influx of COVID-19 patients.

Despite this, many conservatives voiced angry displeasure at the Texas governor, whom they accused of “caving” to the left by trying to save lives.

Check out some reactions below.

