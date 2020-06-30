Quantcast
Florida retirement community descends into civil war as Trump supporters plot sabotage of opponents’ golf carts

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Villages, a sprawling retirement community in Florida, came under the national spotlight this weekend when President Donald Trump approvingly promoted a video that featured an elderly supporter who lives there chanting, “White power!”

The Daily Beast reports that Democratic residents in The Villages feel increasingly under siege from their Trump-loving counterparts, who recently plotted to sabotage the Democrats’ plans to hold a golf cart rally to kick off the 2020 election season.

Chris Stanley, the president of The Villages Democratic Club, tells the publication that he caught Trump-supporting villages residents plotting online to toss nails in the path that the Democrats were planning to use to drive to their planned golf cart rally.

The Daily Beast reviewed a local discussion forum in which it did find comments promoting the idea of littering the golf cart path with nails, as well as hurling eggs at the Democrats’ carts as they drove by.

When the rally actually happened, however, Stanley said there were no nails in the path.

“They were laying in wait for us with foul signs and name-calling and threatening gestures,” Stanley said. “It was ugly. It was very ugly… That’s what life is like for us now in the Villages. I hope that starting Nov. 4, things get better.”


The Hill’s publisher busted for secretly getting his wife a White House job with pal Melania Trump

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

An online publisher helped secure an unpaid White House job for his wife after his website published columns that figured prominently in the Ukraine impeachment scandal.

Jimmy Finkelstein, a wealthy New Yorker who owns The Hill, was involved in discussions with White House lawyers to secure a volunteer position for his wife, former CNN producer Pamela Gross, assisting her longtime friend Melania Trump in the early days of the administration, reported Politico.

Continue Reading

Rural Ohio Republicans revolt against GOP governor for acting ‘more like a Democrat’ in stopping COVID-19

Published

45 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

The state of Ohio has so far avoided the explosive growth in COVID-19 cases that is currently plaguing states such as California, Texas, and Arizona.

Despite this, many rural Ohio Republicans are seething at GOP Gov. Mike DeWine, who has earned acclaim from across the country for his leadership in the pandemic.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that Republican leaders in Warren County last week sent DeWine a stinging rebuke that said he "overstepped his bounds" in trying to prevent the spread of the disease.

Continue Reading
 

Kellyanne Conway’s daughter raises eyebrows with anti-Trump TikTok posts: ‘She’s got to be the leaker’

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

In a series of tweets late Monday night the New York Times' Taylor Lorenz posted TikTok videos that appear to have been made by the daughter of Donald Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway and conservative lawyer George Conway where she claims her parentage and then mocks the president and his followers.

In one of the videos, which can be seen below, Claudia Conway-- whose TikTok handle is @shortfakeblonde -- complains about fans of the president clogging up her comments proclaiming "Trump 2020!"

In another, she dances and encourages TikTok viewers to give restaurants and other businesses owned by the president one-star reviews.

Continue Reading
 
 
