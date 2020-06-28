WATCH: Trump official confronted with president’s ‘white power’ video by CNN’s Tapper
CNN’s Jake Tapper kicked off his interview with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Sunday morning by confronting him with a video promoted by Donald Trump that showed a Florida supporter shouting “white power” and pressed him to explain why the president would do such a thing.
Invited on to talk about the administration’s efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Azar was immediately put on the spot by the “State of the Union” host who showed a clip from the viral video.
“I do have to ask you,” Tapper began. “I’m stunned that the president retweeted this video in which one of his apparent supporters shouts white power. I assume that that’s not a message you stand by.”
“I’ve not seen that video or that tweet, but obviously neither the president, his administration nor I would do anything to be supportive of white supremacy or anything that would support discrimination of any kind,” Azar attempted.
“Do you think that was a mistake by the president?” Tapper pressed.
“As I said, I’ve been here getting ready to speak to you,” the Trump administration official replied. “I’ve not seen that, and so I don’t want to comment further on that. But obviously the president and I and his whole administration would stand against any acts of white supremacy.”
“We just played it for you, but I’ll move on,” the CNN dryly replied.
Watch below:
2020 Election
Trump’s claim he was ignorant of Russian bounty on US soldiers ripped apart by ex-CIA official
Appearing on MSNBC early Sunday morning, the former chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Defense and the Central Intelligence Agency said it was "inconceivable" that Donald Trump was not aware that Russia has been paying a bounty for every American soldier killed in Afghanistan and said the administration's protestations "don't add up."
Speaking with host Ali Velshi, Jeremy Bash cast a jaundiced eye at statements coming out of the White House that seem to infer the president and Vice President Mike Pence were out of the loop about such a serious charge.
'"They don't appear to be denying the underlying intelligence," Bash began. "They don't appear to be denying they have intelligence that Russia and Russian intelligence paid Taliban elements to go out and kill U.S. service-members whether it was for tactical victories in Afghanistan or some more strategic effort by Moscow to get us to be more focussed on counterterrorism and less on power competition."
2020 Election
Trump promotes video of re-election supporters chanting ‘white power!’ at Florida protest
Donald Trump saw fit on Sunday morning to retweet a viral video of fans of his in the Villages in Florida driving in golf carts festooned with "Trump 2020" signs and rallying each other's spirits over his faltering presidential campaign with chants of "white power."
According to the president, "Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!"
You can see the presidents tweet and the video below:
Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!! https://t.co/4Gg1iGOhyG
2020 Election
Trump rages at Russian bounty on US soldiers reports with claim there ‘have not been many attacks on us’
Donald Trump broke his silence on Sunday morning at reports that he has been aware that Russia has been paying a bounty for the killing of American soldiers in Afghanistan, calling it fake news even though it has been confirmed by multiple news outlets including Fox News.
Taking to Twitter, the president wrote,"Nobody briefed or told me, @VP Pence, or Chief of Staff @MarkMeadows about the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians, as reported through an 'anonymous source' by the Fake News @nytimes. Everybody is denying it & there have not been many attacks on us," before adding, "Nobody’s been tougher on Russia than the Trump Administration. With Corrupt Joe Biden & Obama, Russia had a field day, taking over important parts of Ukraine - Where’s Hunter? Probably just another phony Times hit job, just like their failed Russia Hoax. Who is their 'source'?"