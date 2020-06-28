Trump promotes video of re-election supporters chanting ‘white power!’ at Florida protest

Donald Trump saw fit on Sunday morning to retweet a viral video of fans of his in the Villages in Florida driving in golf carts festooned with “Trump 2020” signs and rallying each other’s spirits over his faltering presidential campaign with chants of “white power.”

According to the president, “Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!”

You can see the presidents tweet and the video below: