George Floyd and Derek Chauvin ‘bumped heads’ while working security at same nightclub over ex-cop’s ‘aggressive’ behavior: Co-worker

George Floyd and the police officer who killed him not only worked together — they knew and apparently disliked each other.
The 46-year-old Floyd and fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin worked security at the same nightclub, and a former co-worker told CBS News the two had “bumped heads.”
“It has a lot to do with Derek being extremely aggressive within the club with some of the patrons, which was an issue,” said former colleague David Pinney.
Floyd’s family believes the May 25 killing was personal, and their attorney has called for Chauvin to be charged with first-degree murders because they knew each other and had a history of friction — which is backed up by Pinney’s claims.
“No, he knew him,” Pinney said. “I would say pretty well.”
Maya Santamaria, who owns the El Nuevo Rodeo nightclub that was destroyed during the protests, told CBS News that Chauvin stayed outside in his squad car during off-duty security shifts for 17 years, while Floyd worked inside, but she said the former officer appeared to have a problem with the club’s black patrons.
“I think he was afraid and intimidated,” Santamaria said.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.