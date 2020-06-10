George Floyd and Derek Chauvin ‘bumped heads’ while working security at same nightclub over ex-cop’s ‘aggressive’ behavior: Co-worker

George Floyd and the police officer who killed him not only worked together — they knew and apparently disliked each other.

The 46-year-old Floyd and fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin worked security at the same nightclub, and a former co-worker told CBS News the two had “bumped heads.”

“It has a lot to do with Derek being extremely aggressive within the club with some of the patrons, which was an issue,” said former colleague David Pinney.

Floyd’s family believes the May 25 killing was personal, and their attorney has called for Chauvin to be charged with first-degree murders because they knew each other and had a history of friction — which is backed up by Pinney’s claims.

“No, he knew him,” Pinney said. “I would say pretty well.”

Maya Santamaria, who owns the El Nuevo Rodeo nightclub that was destroyed during the protests, told CBS News that Chauvin stayed outside in his squad car during off-duty security shifts for 17 years, while Floyd worked inside, but she said the former officer appeared to have a problem with the club’s black patrons.

“I think he was afraid and intimidated,” Santamaria said.