Giuliani unloads on ‘sick’ John Bolton over Ukraine: ‘If the man were a man rather than a backstabber’

Published

1 min ago

on

Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, on Wednesday lashed out at former National Security Adviser John Bolton for attempting to publish a book about his time in the White House.

During an interview with Giuliani on Fox News, host Ed Henry noted that the Trump administration has sued Bolton to block the book, which is titled, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.” The president has claimed that the book cannot be published because it contains classified information.

“Is it true that you [and] the president may be worried about what John Bolton is going to write about Ukraine?” Henry asked, referring to the corruption charges that led to Trump’s impeachment.

“You know that I’m not worried about John Bolton,” Giuliani laughed. “If he said I was a hand grenade, the guy was an atomic bomb. From what I know of what he’s saying about me, he’s not telling the truth. And I think I’m in a pretty good position to prove it.”

Giuliani went on to blast “the ridiculous statements he sometimes makes and his desire for war, which is kind of sick.”

“But he was the president’s national security adviser,” Henry observed. “You’re calling him sick. The president picked him to be in this powerful position. And he’s now coming out and wants to speak. Why can’t he say what he saw?”

“I don’t care if he says what he saw,” Giuliani insisted. “I’m happy to have him do it and I’m happy to respond to it because he’s a backstabber. The fact is he never came to me and gave me those concerns [about Ukraine]. If he was concerned about that, if the man were a man rather than a backstabber, he would have talked to me.”

“He knows it’s not true,” he added. “He’s selling out in order to sell a book. I don’t know what happened to him. I did like him. I did respect him. Sometimes people fool you.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
