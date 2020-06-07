‘Hey, not everyone died’: George Conway starts #TrumpSlogans to mocks Trump campaign trying to find a new message

It was revealed Sunday during an Axios report that President Donald Trump’s campaign is searching for what their campaign is going to be about or what their “message” is for November.

“Make America Great Again” doesn’t work because it assumes that Trump didn’t make America great while he ruled for four years. “Keep America Great” doesn’t work because Americans agree that the United States is on the “wrong track.” Much to his chagrin, it can’t be an economic message because the unemployment rate is still 13 percent with over 30 million people searching for jobs.

It was first tweeted by Trump antagonist George Conway, who is among the group of Republicans who started the Lincoln Project to attack the president’s failures.

Conway noted he was shocked it became such a big hashtag so quickly.

wow that was fast pic.twitter.com/Vv9J2I5D57 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 8, 2020

Twitter users responded to the news by mocking the Trump campaign for trying to come up with a new message. Check out the hilarious tweets below:

"Trump 2020 – People are dying to re-elect me."#TrumpSlogans — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) June 8, 2020

Elect me. I need to stay out of Prison. #TrumpSlogans — Gdtranes (@GdtranesGerry) June 8, 2020

My slogan contribution for #TrumpSlogans LOCK ME UP — Summer (@Summer73317133) June 8, 2020

"Trump: Because Your Daughter Might As Well Hear That Stuff From the President Instead of in the Streets"#TrumpSlogans https://t.co/sLdX4NQpF3 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 8, 2020

"Trump 2020 – He may be a malignant narcissist, but let's not forget that he is also a moron." #TrumpSlogans — Klaus Marre (@KlausMarre) June 8, 2020

The soft bigotry of NO expectations #trumpslogans — Seanfucious (@Seanfucious) June 8, 2020

A Chicken in Every Bunker! #TrumpSlogans — VOTE BIDEN (@Roy2D2Boo) June 8, 2020

Trump 2020 : I'd like you to do me a favour though.#trumpslogans — matty (@slippy30go1) June 8, 2020

“I alone can fix what I alone did” #TrumpSlogans — Chaztastic (@realCW3) June 8, 2020

“Are you better off than you were 4 years ago, or are you dead?” #TrumpSlogans pic.twitter.com/jNbTv1cag0 — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) June 8, 2020

#Trumpslogans “I fixed immigration now no one wants to live in the USA. Trump 2020” — 13…The Blue Truth (@bradmcgowan13) June 8, 2020

Trump 2020: Save me from the SDNY #TrumpSlogans — Jeff Redfern ⚜️ (@jtreddog) June 8, 2020

#TrumpSlogans "Trump 2020: 100K+ people looking down from heaven thankful to have helped the economy!" https://t.co/F1o3nhYbqt — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) June 8, 2020

“Trump 2020: You can say you won with Individual-1” #TrumpSlogans https://t.co/vfKU9KYSPv — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 8, 2020

Pepper Balls for Y’alls #TrumpSlogans — t phil (@tomp2664) June 8, 2020

#TrumpSlogans

Trump 2020: Grandma Was Old Anyway — Pernickety Panda (@PernicketyPanda) June 8, 2020

What Goes on in the Bunker stays in the Bunker #TrumpSlogans pic.twitter.com/8SLC9KZoxY — TrumpGrill (@TrumpGrill) June 8, 2020

Trump 2020: "It puts the disinfectant under the skin, or else you get the pepper spray again" #TrumpSlogans — Women SCARE Trump💪🤣🌈 (@Ky_Gill28) June 8, 2020