‘Hey, not everyone died’: George Conway starts #TrumpSlogans to mocks Trump campaign trying to find a new message

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

It was revealed Sunday during an Axios report that President Donald Trump’s campaign is searching for what their campaign is going to be about or what their “message” is for November.

“Make America Great Again” doesn’t work because it assumes that Trump didn’t make America great while he ruled for four years. “Keep America Great” doesn’t work because Americans agree that the United States is on the “wrong track.” Much to his chagrin, it can’t be an economic message because the unemployment rate is still 13 percent with over 30 million people searching for jobs.

It was first tweeted by Trump antagonist George Conway, who is among the group of Republicans who started the Lincoln Project to attack the president’s failures.

Conway noted he was shocked it became such a big hashtag so quickly.

Twitter users responded to the news by mocking the Trump campaign for trying to come up with a new message. Check out the hilarious tweets below:

Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
Kentucky sports-talk host endorses Black legislator pulled over while campaigning against Mitch McConnell

Published

48 mins ago

on

June 7, 2020

By

Progressives rebelled against conservative Democrat Amy McGrath with the hashtag #BookerBeatsMitch, supporting her primary opponent state Rep. Charles Booker in the race to dethrone Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones almost decided to run against McConnell, but he's come out for Booker instead.

He told his 200,000-plus Twitter audience in a video that they should vote for whoever they want on whichever side of the aisle they want.

White House thinking of having Trump do a national address on 'race' after church photo-op fails: CNN

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 7, 2020

By

The White House is desperately searching for ways to move on from mistakes President Donald Trump has made in dealing with the Black Lives Matter protests that have been going on for the past two weeks, reported CNN. The way they think they can win people back is by having the white president lecture people on race.

This week, in response to a report that he was rushed to the White House bunker for protection or an "inspection," Trump cleared the DC streets with chemical agents so he could do a photo-op with a Bible in front of St. John's Church across from the White House. He was bashed for the move by the church's Bishop as a result. The following day, Trump went to the memorial for John Paul II, only to be ripped by Washington Archbishop Wilton Gregory.

John Bolton's tell-all book will be out this month

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 7, 2020

By

Washington Post reporter David Nakamura revealed Sunday that former national security adviser, John Bolton, will finally be able to release his tell-all book about his life in President Donald Trump's administration this month.

The book, "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," was scheduled to be released in March, but the White House has fought it, saying that the book had several examples of classified information within the pages.

