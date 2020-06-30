How Dave Chappelle, a poetry podcast and a Bruce Springsteen playlist are talking about racism
Just over a month ago, George Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis. In the turbulent weeks that followed, the country has been rocked by protests and roiled by calls for change in a world where too many Black men and women are killed because of their skin color.In the midst of the tumult, some voices have emerged from the zeitgeist with words and music that captured the moment and also explained the moment. Here is what these searchers, seekers and scholars had to say about racism, violence and where we need to go from here.Dave Chappelle, “8:46”“This is not funny at all,” c…
Breaking Banner
Florida retirement community descends into civil war as Trump supporters plot sabotage of opponents’ golf carts
The Villages, a sprawling retirement community in Florida, came under the national spotlight this weekend when President Donald Trump approvingly promoted a video that featured an elderly supporter who lives there chanting, "White power!"
The Daily Beast reports that Democratic residents in The Villages feel increasingly under siege from their Trump-loving counterparts, who recently plotted to sabotage the Democrats' plans to hold a golf cart to kick off the 2020 election season.
Francis Bacon triptych sells for $84m at online auction
A triptych by Francis Bacon fetched $84.6 million on Monday at a Sotheby's auction held without an audience and live-streamed to bidders worldwide in a first for the company forced to adapt its big events during the coronavirus pandemic.
The British artist's work, inspired by Greek playwright Aeschylus's "Oresteia", is one of 28 large-scale triptychs -- a painting in three parts -- created by Bacon between 1962 and 1991.
It previously belonged to a Norwegian art collector and had an estimated value of $60-$80 million.
Sotheby's spring auctions usually generate billions of dollars, but with New York City hard-hit by COVID-19, the auction house announced last month it would stream a series of modern and contemporary art sales from London instead.
‘Black Lives Matter’ to be painted on NBA courts: reports
League organisers have agreed to paint NBA courts with the words "Black Lives Matter" when the basketball season resumes next month in Florida, US media reports said.
NBA stars have been prominent supporters of the anti-racism protests that swept across the United States following the death in May of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in police custody.
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are planning to paint the slogan inside the sidelines of all three arenas at Disney World in Orlando, ESPN reported Monday.
USA Today said the slogans would be painted on two sides of each court -- in front of the scorer's table and the broadcast booth.