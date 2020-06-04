Quantcast
‘I know a dying administration when I see one’: British journalist says brutal crackdown will seal Trump’s doom

Published

3 mins ago

on

British journalist Ed Luce called out Senate Republicans for covering a dying Trump administration that’s threatening U.S. democracy as it gasps for survival.

The Financial Times‘ chief U.S. commentator told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that President Donald Trump is trying to crack down on dissent and rally his hardcore base as the coronavirus and now nationwide protests against police brutality threaten his re-election chances.

“There are other Republican senators who are keeping silent because they know that what Trump is doing, what Trump is suggesting, is wrong,” Luce said. they’re scared of a backlash if they speak out.”

Luce, who warned of the Trump administration’s fascist creep in a new column, called on GOP senators to follow the example set by former Defense secretary James Mattis, former chairman of the joint chiefs of staff Mike Mullen and current Defense secretary Mike Esper and speak out against the president’s abuses.

“They need to speak out — it is his party,” Luce said. “Ultimately, they are enabling him. You know, I don’t think the threat of this situation can be overstated. Trump has his back to the wall. He will do lots of things to try and prevent his defeat.”

Luce said he was worried that Trump’s brutal crackdown on protesters set a dangerous precedent and energized his base, but he said that also disgusted more moderate GOP voters.

“Large, large minority Republicans strongly support these protests and support the continuing lockdown,” he said. “Now, these go directly against two things that Trump is really pushing for, the lifting of the lockdown and the racial polarization, the sort of panic element of these mostly peaceful protests.”

“I lived in many democracies, including America,” Luce added. “I’ve lived in many democracies. I know a dying administration when I see one.”


