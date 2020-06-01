Quantcast
Connect with us

Illinois governor ‘immediately’ confronted Trump on call after president’s demand to ‘dominate’ protesters

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump told governors and mayors on a conference call that they must begin arresting protesters and putting them in jail for 10 years to discourage protests. He blasted them as “weak” for refusing to do so already and not bringing in the national guard to quell protesters.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Pritzker immediately told Trump he is “extraordinarily concerned about the rhetoric that’s been used” by him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been inflammatory, and it’s not OK for that officer to choke George Floyd to death but we have to call for calm,” Pritzker told the president. “We have to have police reform called for. We’ve called out our National Guard and our State Police but the rhetoric that’s coming out of the White House is making it worse. And I need to say that people are feeling real pain out there. And we’ve got to have national leadership in calling for calm and making sure that we’re addressing the concerns of the legitimate peaceful protestors. That will help us to bring order.”

Trump shot back, “OK, well thank you very much, J.B. I don’t like your rhetoric very much either because I watched your response to coronavirus, and I don’t like your rhetoric either. I think you could have done a much better job, frankly.”

Read the full report at the Chicago Sun-Times.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer tells Trump that ‘viciously attacking governors’ isn’t helping

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer blasted President Donald Trump for his dressing down of U.S. governors, he called "weak," for refusing to call in the National Guard to stop protesters.

"I joined a call with my fellow governors and the current president that was deeply disturbing. Instead of offering support or leadership to bring down the temperature at protests, the president repeatedly and viciously attacked governors, who are doing everything they can to keep the peace while fighting a once-in-a-generation global pandemic," said Whitmer.

She then took to Twitter, sharing an essay by former President Barack Obama and calling for "empathy, humanity, and unity."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

George Floyd’s brother leads protest crowd in emotional prayer at the site of his brother’s death

Published

39 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

George Floyd's brother Terrence led protesters in a tearful prayer at the makeshift memorial that has been set up at the site of his brother's death in Minneapolis.

He begged the crowd for calm as protesters around the world have marched in solidarity with those demanding justice.

Linking arms with friends and family, Mr. Floyd shouted down the crowd asking, "what are y'all doing?" Saying that breaking down businesses and setting things on fire isn't going to bring his brother back. He explained that he's more upset than anyone, but "if I'm not wilding out" others shouldn't either.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving Omaha bar owner who fatally shot black protester has lengthy criminal record

Published

43 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

An Omaha bar owner who allegedly killed a black protester has a lengthy criminal record.

Jake Gardner was arrested in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old James Scurlock in a confrontation as police brutality protests raged across the nation in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, reported The Daily Beast.

The 38-year-old Gardner, who owns The Hive and The Gatsby, had previously been arrested at least four times.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image