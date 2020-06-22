Indiana councilman resigns after rant about how ‘uneducated’ protesters ‘unfortunately breed’
A councilman in Fort Wayne, Indiana has reportedly submitted a letter of resignation after complaining about “uneducated” protesters.
“As uneducated as they are, obviously, on local government, they do vote,” Council Member Larry Brown said during a county council meeting on Thursday. “And, unfortunately, they also breed. But um, they do vote, and they’re gonna be an uneducated voter.”
Brown later offered his “sincere apology” for the remark but it was not enough.
On Monday, the councilman submitted his resignation after community leaders called for him to step down.
Activism
Columbus police accused of pepper-spraying double amputee and ‘stealing’ his prosthetic legs
Police in Columbus, Ohio were accused on Sunday of stealing two prosthetic legs from a double amputee after he was pepper sprayed at a protest.
Video of the incident was posted on Reddit. It shows a man without legs laying on the pavement while protesters call for a medic.
COLUMBUS, 21-Jun: Police struck a young man, knocking him to the ground and macing him before stealing his prosthetic legs so he couldn’t escape.
Activism
Kansas shaved ice stand says it’s ‘100% against racism’ despite ‘burning noose’ snow-cone flavor
The owner of a shaved ice stand in Kansas said this week a controversial snow-cone flavor will no longer be sold by his business.
Tropical Sno owner David Schaper told KSNF that his "burning noose" flavor had caused too much controversy.
“I’m not even going to have the flavor anymore, I guess," he lamented. "It’s caused so much controversy.”
Schaper explained that the "burning noose" flavor -- which combines grape, watermelon, and cotton candy -- was the idea of a "young African-American man."
2020 Election
Local Fox host asks Korean band members to explain why ‘K-pop fans’ sabotaged Trump’s rally
An anchor for Fox 5 in New York asked a Korean band to explain why their fans allegedly sabotaged a President Donald Trump's recent rally in Tulsa.
The exchange occurred as the band TXT was being interviewed on Monday morning.
"A million people were going to show up but a lot of K-pop fans have said they actually got the tickets," the anchor explained. "Do you know anything about that whole movement, TikTok users and K-pop fans getting those tickets for President Trump's rally and then not showing up?"
The band members seemed confused by the question.
"We were practicing, that's all," one performer explained.