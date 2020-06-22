Indiana councilman resigns after rant about how ‘uneducated’ protesters ‘unfortunately breed’

A councilman in Fort Wayne, Indiana has reportedly submitted a letter of resignation after complaining about “uneducated” protesters.

“As uneducated as they are, obviously, on local government, they do vote,” Council Member Larry Brown said during a county council meeting on Thursday. “And, unfortunately, they also breed. But um, they do vote, and they’re gonna be an uneducated voter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown later offered his “sincere apology” for the remark but it was not enough.

On Monday, the councilman submitted his resignation after community leaders called for him to step down.