Quantcast
Connect with us

Intercepted bank transfers show Russia poured money into Taliban-linked accounts after bounties revealed

Published

1 min ago

on

American officials intercepted data that supported their conclusion that Russia had secretly offered bounties to Taliban forces for killing U.S. and coalition forces.

Three officials familiar with the intelligence told the New York Times that intercepted electronic data showed large financial transfers from a bank account controlled by Russia’s military intelligence agency to an account linked to the Taliban.

ADVERTISEMENT

That evidence supported claims about the bounty program described by detainees during interrogations, and undercut White House denials that the intelligence was too thinly sourced to present to President Donald Trump in his daily briefing.

Investigators also identified numerous Afghans by name who were linked to the suspected Russia operation, officials told the Times, including a man believed to have helped distribute some of the funds and purportedly since fled to Russia.

The White House and national security council declined to comment on the new revelations, as did director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe, who is expected to meet privately Wednesday with the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘A zombie lie’ that is ‘eating people’s brains’: Paul Krugman blasts GOP’s claim they have a superior alternative to Obamacare

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

On June 25, the Trump Administration doubled down on its desire to rip health insurance away from millions of Americans when it submitted a legal brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act of 2010, a.k.a. Obamacare. The timing could not be worse: the coronavirus pandemic, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, has killed more than 129,500 people in the United States and over 509,700 worldwide. And liberal economist Paul Krugman, in a scathing New York Times column published on June 29, warns that millions of Americans who have been infected with COVID-19 might will become uninsurable if the protections of Obamacare are ended.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Biden tells Trump to fix the PPE problem for healthcare workers ‘before you tee off another round of golf’

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke again Tuesday, addressing the problem with personal protective equipment and the unwillingness of the president to wear a mask.

Biden joined the chorus of people saying that every person must wear a mask if we intend to prevail against the coronavirus. It's a sentiment that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and even Vice President Mike Pence have advocated in the last several days.

"The crisis is real," Biden said. "And it's surging."

"We need to do more, including hiring at least 100,000 federally funded workers to perform contact tracing and other public health tasks," Biden said as part of his plan. "And they should begin to be trained now. Second, every single frontline worker should have the personal protective equipment that they need to be safe. Five months into this crisis and our health care workers still are forced to scramble for their own supplies. And have to reuse these masks shift after shift. Hundreds of health care workers have died from COVID-19 and tens of thousands have become infected. It should be zero on both counts for these health care workers if they had the right equipment."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mary Trump’s tell-all book put on pause as New York judge blocks its release

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and his siblings fought to block a tell-all book by Mary Trump, the daughter of his late brother Fred Trump Jr. On Tuesday, a judge granted the Trumps' attempt to block the book from being released. The judge agreed that the tell-all violates a non-disclosure agreement that Mary Trump signed after the settlement of Fred Trump Sr. estate.

It's an early decision and a tentative win for the president and his siblings, who were being outed for the way that they fought over their father's money leading up to his death.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image