Internet stunned as Matt Gaetz reveals his 19-year-old adopted Cuban son after viral outburst at House hearing

On Thursday, just a day after being publicly shamed by Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) for making a “mockery” of the pain felt by the Black community, Rep. Matt Gaetz posted a picture of himself with Nestor Galban, a young man from Cuba who Gaetz introduced as his adopted son:

Nestor turned 19 a few days ago & will be off to University. He arrived here at 12. As you can imagine, I was triggered when (to make an absurd debate point) a fellow congressman diminished the contributions of Republicans because we don’t raise non-white kids. Well, I have. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 18, 2020

There is plenty of documented evidence on social media of Gaetz and Nestor together in the past, and former Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA), who has a cross-partisan friendship with Gaetz, confirmed he’s telling the truth.

However, this is the first time that Gaetz has so publicly acknowledged him as an adopted son — which immediately raised the suspicion of some commenters on social media, given that he chose to reveal this fact just a day after being accused by a fellow lawmaker of not caring about the plight of nonwhite people.

Some commenters also noticed that Gaetz has previously referred to Nestor as a “helper” or “local student” and that he has been absent from several major campaign events, all of which makes Gaetz’s reveal of him as an adopted son more awkward.

As of right now, there is not a single reference to nor picture of Nestor on your campaign website. Which is… weird. Assuming what you’re saying is true, why have you kept him hidden all this time? — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) June 18, 2020

In Dec. 2017, Matt Gaetz refers to his Cuban son, Nestor, as his “helper.” pic.twitter.com/XsA3VOIRHq — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 18, 2020

I’m gone for two hours and suddenly everyone has a large adult son named Nestor — Jonathan Myerson Katz (@KatzOnEarth) June 18, 2020

I mean which one of us doesn’t have a 19 year old adopted son named Nestor who came to America from Cuba at the age of 12. Am I right? — Wajahat “Social Distance Yourself” Ali (@WajahatAli) June 18, 2020

Poor Nestor wasn’t invited to Matt Gaetz swearing in ceremony😱🤣 #WhereIsNestor #RefuseFascism pic.twitter.com/fNEiLmlKOz — Flush the Turd November 3rd 🍌 (@SickSadTrump) June 18, 2020

This is my son Nestor. Full stop. pic.twitter.com/cHRIwUp4SY — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) June 18, 2020