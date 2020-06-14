Quantcast
Connect with us

Internet stunned by ‘complete psychopath’ Trump attorney Jenna Ellis after she throws a ‘tantrum’ on CNN

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary

Reaction to an appearance by one of Donald Trump’s attorney’s on CNN on Sunday morning was fast and furious on Twitter, with commenters stunned by her ranting about ‘fake news” and badgering of CNN’s Brian Stelter.

Appearing on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,”  Jenna Ellis — who is attached to the president’s re-election campaign — attacked recent polling that shows the president losing in a match-up with probable opponent Joe Biden, trashed CNN and accused of the host of being an “activist.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For the greater part of the interview that ran over ten minutes, Ellis constantly talked over the CNN  host and, at one time, blurted, “Let me finish. Are you just going to interrupt me this whole time? Or can we actually have a reasonable dialog? This is why everyone calls you fake news. Because you finally bring me on to actually talk about things and then, yet, you just interrupt me and won’t let me make my point.”

She quickly became n object of fascination — and derision — on Twitter.

Check out some responses below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Only one in six say their financial situation improved after three years of Trump: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 14, 2020

By

According to a report at Bloomberg, few Americans believe their financial situation improved after over three years under the administration of Donald Trump.

The report notes that a survey commissioned by Bankrate.com revealed that, "The 'Trump Bump' hasn’t benefited most Americans, with fewer than one in six saying their personal finances have improved since Donald Trump became president."

According to the survey, despite claims from the president that he has led America to its best economy ever, few are reaping the rewards if there are any.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Calls mount for ‘radical changes in policy and policing’ and arrest of the fired Atlanta cop who killed Rayshard Brooks

Published

35 mins ago

on

June 14, 2020

By

Local activists and an attorney for the family of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer Friday night, are calling for the officer to be arrested and charged along with demanding "radical" reforms to policing in Georgia's capital city.

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) fired the officer who killed Brooks—Garrett Rolfe, who was hired in October 2013—police spokesperson Carlos Campos told CNN. A second officer—Devin Bronsan, who was hired in September 2018—was placed on administrative duty.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Internet celebrates ‘best president ever’ Obama by honoring 44th president on Trump’s birthday

Published

54 mins ago

on

June 14, 2020

By

It’s President Donald Trump’s 74th birthday but on social media former President Barack Obama is the one being celebrated.

On Twitter, the top trending topics include #BestPresidentEver, which is number one and almost entirely comprised of tweets about Barack Obama.

“President Trump celebrates 74th birthday” is number two.

“President Obama” is number three. “Mr. President,” mostly praise for Obama or attacks on Donald Trump, is number four.

#RampGate, relating to Trump having to be helped to walk down a ramp after he delivered the West Point commencement address in number seven.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image