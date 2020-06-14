Internet stunned by ‘complete psychopath’ Trump attorney Jenna Ellis after she throws a ‘tantrum’ on CNN

Reaction to an appearance by one of Donald Trump’s attorney’s on CNN on Sunday morning was fast and furious on Twitter, with commenters stunned by her ranting about ‘fake news” and badgering of CNN’s Brian Stelter.

Appearing on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” Jenna Ellis — who is attached to the president’s re-election campaign — attacked recent polling that shows the president losing in a match-up with probable opponent Joe Biden, trashed CNN and accused of the host of being an “activist.”

For the greater part of the interview that ran over ten minutes, Ellis constantly talked over the CNN host and, at one time, blurted, “Let me finish. Are you just going to interrupt me this whole time? Or can we actually have a reasonable dialog? This is why everyone calls you fake news. Because you finally bring me on to actually talk about things and then, yet, you just interrupt me and won’t let me make my point.”

She quickly became n object of fascination — and derision — on Twitter.

Check out some responses below:

This must have been Jenna Ellis' birthday present to Dear Leader. ~10 minutes of subservient verbal diarrhea. pic.twitter.com/PCp1hkM901 — Grief Bacon (@rgclt) June 14, 2020

In my opinion Jenna Ellis is a terrible Attorney.

Further are we sure she’s not KellyAnne Conways daughter?

Also, in my opinion- imagine Jenna Ellis’ interview being played during the two current “defamation” lawsuits against CNN & NBC — File411 (@File411) June 14, 2020

Is anyone watching Jenna Ellis on CNN ? Holy shit, this lady is Trump's legal counsel? She's nuts.Even Fox polls have Trump losing big to Biden ! Anti media strategy won't work.Trying to censor news to Trump's liking.Not here in America Jenna — Barry Fineberg (@barrysf48) June 14, 2020

Jenna Ellis is flailing about on @CNN right now. Yikes. This is the person Trump thinks is an effective attorney? All she is doing is interrupting, gaslighting, and lying! Not a good look, Jenna. She’s behaving like a child. LoL. #TrumpLies #uspoli #TrumpIsNotWell #JennaEllis — Rhys (@Rhys604) June 14, 2020

Lmao Jenna Ellis is a total raging lunatic..Trump is so scared he's got his crazies on #CNN — Lisa (@lisamarieLML) June 14, 2020

Jenna Ellis goes on CNN and like other Trump idiots made a stupid fool out of herself. Facts is the polls are right, but this fool just showed that Trump has morons telling lies for him, and to attack the media when the truth comes out. — Randy Brown (@loonewolf24) June 14, 2020

Whew Jenna Ellis drank a big ole glass of Haterade this morning before coming on @cnn. My gosh why did she even come on the show?? How does this help at all? Trying to argue why the cnn poll was fake. Hateful hateful woman. Goodness my blood pressure is way high now. . — Pamela Bennett (@PamNCBennett) June 14, 2020

Trump 2020 legal advisor Jenna Ellis says Trump cares about truth and facts. She should be disbarred. 🤭 #ReliableSources — Mike 🇺🇸 One-Term Trump 🇺🇸 (@thedecider99) June 14, 2020

Watching Trump attorney Jenna Ellis talk to @brianstelter and it's always the same Wall of Sound strategy: Fill the air with jabbering non-sequiturs, never let the interviewer finish a question, interrupt constantly, and suck the oxygen out of the segment.

Pointless. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 14, 2020

Watching Jenna Ellis on @CNN with @brianstelter. Omg that woman just embarrassed herself on national television! — Syl P. (@luvsla72) June 14, 2020

I’m getting dumber by the second listening to Jenna Ellis on @CNN. She’s spewing lies and vitriol. Thank you @brianstelter for the great job you’re doing. This lady is an indoctrinated quack. @JennaEllisEsq — PhromTheBottom (@PhromThe) June 14, 2020

Jenna Ellis is coming across like a complete psychopath right now. She's likes a drunk girl yelling at her ex boyfriend at 2am — Disgruntled (@FluffyLilPup) June 14, 2020

Does Jenna Ellis need oxygen? She did not take a breath during that interview? — Lizz Colyer (@ColyerLizz) June 14, 2020

How the hell did you ever even get into law school? Guess that's why you're a just #AnotherBlondeBimboForTrump – you can't form a coherent argument. 😂 JENNA ELLIS IS A HACK. — taschbluvoter #TrumpResignNow #Unfit For Office (@stbluvoter) June 14, 2020

Hey @brianstelter , don’t have Jenna Ellis on your show. She is trash and acted as such. The audience learned nothing #ReliableSources — Kyle Ord (@TheRealKyleOrd) June 14, 2020

