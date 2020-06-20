Internet taunts ‘incompetent moron’ Trump for big loss on blocking Bolton’s book

On Saturday, a federal judge rejected the Trump administration’s push to block the release of ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton’s book, and President Donald Trump took to Twitter to rage against Bolton as a “Wacko” who is “washed up.”

Commenters on social media soon buried the president in mockery. Some asked him why he would have even hired Bolton if he was so terrible at the White House, and others pointed out that if Trump claims the book’s information is classified, he’s acknowledging Bolton is telling the truth.

ADVERTISEMENT

….Bolton broke the law and has been called out and rebuked for so doing, with a really big price to pay. He likes dropping bombs on people, and killing them. Now he will have bombs dropped on him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2020

Do you realize what an absolute incompetent moron you sound like by admitting you hired a "washed up wacko" to be National Security Advisor? #Bolton #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) June 20, 2020

…..who was all washed up until I brought him back and gave him a chance, broke the law by releasing Classified Information (in massive amounts). He must pay a very big price for this, as others have before him. This should never to happen again!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You said, you hire the best people. Now, you are the president with the most cabinet resignations. And the guy who asked China to help him in elections. Americans won‘t help you in November. — Thorsten (@Airvooocht) June 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

If John Bolton lies in his book, the information can’t be classified. Which is it, Donald Trump can’t have it both ways. 😳 #BoltonBook — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) June 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Inept @realDonaldTrump claims that he only hired the bet people

but @POTUS also claims John Bolton was wash up

That contradiction proves @realDonaldTrump is a fricking LIAR#TrumpLiesAmericansDie #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica #Resist https://t.co/WC5xmh40iA — Nestor "the boss" Gomez (@soloyochapin) June 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Impeach Bill Barr. Pass it on. — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) June 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This from the president who GASSED his Own People in order to have a BOGUS PHOTO OP in front of a church that he does not ATTEND with a BIBLE he’s NEVER READ — The Resistor Sister ♥️🇺🇸🦅🙏🏻 (@the_resistor) June 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You realize that you just admitted that the things in his book are true, right? Because something can only be classified if it’s true. — newbal (@newbal123) June 20, 2020

EXACTLY! I think he just backed up what Bolton's books says, don't you?! He went and told on his own damn self hahaha — Deb (@debalene58) June 20, 2020