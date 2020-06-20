Quantcast
Trump launches bitter attack on Bolton after judge refuses to block book publication

Published

4 hours ago

on

On Saturday, just as a federal judge rejected the Trump administration’s motion for an injunction to block publication of former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s tell-all book, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to slam the former administration official, calling him “Wacko” and “washed up,” and accusing him of illegally leaking classified information.

Trump Tulsa advance staffers test positive for coronavirus just prior to indoor rally: report

Published

6 mins ago

on

June 20, 2020

By

On Saturday, NBC News reporter Geoff Bennett reported that six advance staffers who spent the past few weeks in Tulsa, Oklahoma helping to organize President Donald Trump's campaign rally have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the campaign, "quarantine procedures were immediately implemented" and "no COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today's rally."

NEWS: Six staffers working on the Trump Tulsa rally have tested positive for coronavirus.

A campaign statement says "quarantine procedures were immediately implemented. No COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today’s rally."

Tulsa rallygoer says Trump would have to commit adultery to lose her vote — then immediately dismisses Stormy Daniels

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 20, 2020

By

On Friday, with hours to go before President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, AuraNexus' Andrew Kimmel interviewed "Rosie," one of the many Trump supporters waiting for the opportunity to see the president.

Kimmel asked Rosie what the president would theoretically have to do to lose her support, to which she replied, "Commit adultery on his beautiful, classy wife."

When Kimmel pointed out that Trump had, in fact, cheated on Melania with adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2006, a year after their marriage, Rosie replied, "That was years ago before he became president. Nobody is accountable for what he done when he was a lot younger." (Trump was 60 at the time he reportedly slept with Daniels.)

2020 Election

Bill Barr’s battles with SDNY’s Berman date back to the day Barr was sworn in as Attorney General: WSJ

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 20, 2020

By

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the attempted firing of Southern District of New York lead prosecutor Geoffrey Berman by Attorney General Bill Barr was long in coming and began preordained days after Barr was approved by the U.S. Senate.

Friday night, in a press release from the Justice Department, Barr announced that Berman had "stepped down," only to have the prosecutor issue a defiant press statement of his own saying he was not resigning and had no intention of resigning -- setting up a possible battle in federal court.

