Trump launches bitter attack on Bolton after judge refuses to block book publication
On Saturday, just as a federal judge rejected the Trump administration’s motion for an injunction to block publication of former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s tell-all book, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to slam the former administration official, calling him “Wacko” and “washed up,” and accusing him of illegally leaking classified information.
Wow, I finally agree with failed political consultant Steve Schmidt, who called Wacko John Bolton “a despicable man who failed in his duty to protect America.” Also stated that he should never be allowed to serve in government again. So true! Plain and simple, John Bolton,….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2020
…..who was all washed up until I brought him back and gave him a chance, broke the law by releasing Classified Information (in massive amounts). He must pay a very big price for this, as others have before him. This should never to happen again!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2020