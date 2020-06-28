Quantcast
James Carville calls it ‘treason’ if Trump knew about Russian bounty on American soldiers’ heads during West Point speech

Published

2 hours ago

on

It was revealed Friday that the Russian Federation offered to pay Afghan militants a bounty if they killed American soldiers. The news Sunday was that spies and commandos knew about the bounty as early as January. Democratic strategist James Carville said on MSNBC that if Trump knew that information when he spoke before the West Point soldiers at their graduation then it’s outright “treason.”

“If the reporting is right and he knew about it, and he invited Putin to the G7, all right, there is a case to make that this violates the treason provision in Article III of the United States Constitution and people have to start reading Article III, read the definition of treason is,” said Carville. “I’m not saying he did it. I’m looking at the stories. The Intelligence Committee has to call these people in and ascertain if this is right because if this is right, we could have this instance. So we need answers, Congresswoman Liz Cheney is as much a Republican as I am a Democrat. Maybe more. Wants answers, too. We have to get answers to this. They’ve got to come pronto, immediately. Maybe he has a defense to this, maybe The New York Times made it all up. I doubt it, but maybe they did. But maybe it’s all fake news. But questions must be asked and answers must be given. that is where you are.”

He also said that he doesn’t think Trump will actually mount a legitimate campaign. In an era of the coronavirus, a campaign for Trump is all about rallies and events, but if Trump can’t have those, is it even a legitimate effort?

“Democrats say I love the way you say what you think but don’t say you think Trump is going to lose and not run,” said Carville. “Those are two contradictory thoughts. I don’t think he’s going to run and if he ran, I think he would get slaughtered. I can tell the truth as I see it or lie to these Democrats out here and they come up to me all the time, man, nervous, look what happened. 2016 is done. It’s gone. It’s over. It’s behind us. Donald Trump more likely will not run and if he runs, it’s 100 percent likely that Biden gets 410 electoral votes. That’s just a fact. I don’t think most serious analysts do not really dispute me on that.”

See the conversation below:


‘Several’ US soldiers were killed by Afghan insurgents that were paid by Russia: report

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 28, 2020

By

The Russian bounties resulted in the deaths of several U.S. service members in Afghanistan, the Washington Post reported Sunday. These deaths were from 2018 and 2019, according to the report so it's unclear what the number of soldiers could be. There were 10 deaths in Afghanistan in 2018 and 16 in 2019, so reporters are trying to gather the exact number of those deaths that resulted in bounty cash from Russia.

Right-wing churches have become super-spreaders of COVID-19 — but Trump still really needs them to mobilize and vote

Published

28 mins ago

on

June 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is stuck in a no-win situation. As November approaches, he desperately needs evangelical and right-wing churches to mobilize and get him reelected. However, these churches have also become hotbeds for coronavirus outbreaks.

Politico wrote Sunday that when Trump ordered all churches reopen because they are "essential," he made them into super-spreaders of the COVID-19.

"Clusters of Covid-19 cases are surfacing in counties across the U.S. where in-person religious services have resumed, triggering questions about whether his administration should reassess its campaign to treat houses of worship the same as other essential businesses, or leave them alone and risk additional transmission of the deadly coronavirus — including in communities that are largely supportive of the president," said Politico.

Author posts blistering video attacking Trump for ‘looking the other way when his soldiers needed him’

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 28, 2020

By

Best-selling crime-fiction author Don Winslow is going after President Donald Trump for non-fictional behavior in a video alleging the commander-in-chief not only left soldiers behind, he offered them up for slaughter.

Posting the video on Twitter, Winslow said that Americans got a "traitor" when they "needed a commander."

"Trump knew since March that Putin had placed and paid the Taliban $$ bounties $$ to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan," he tweeted. "When his soldiers needed him, he looked the other way."

The video is just over two minutes showing the news report from MSNBC's Rachel Maddow about Trump's decision not to do anything about Russia offering a bounty for the death of an American soldier in Afghanistan. It also shows interviews with soldiers on the ground, explaining that they were under siege from opposition forces. One held up one of the massive bullets that were being fired at them and explained that a single shot would take down a soldier.

Continue Reading
 
 