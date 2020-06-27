Joe Scarborough rains hell on #MoscowMitch over silence on Trump/Russia bombshell report

MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for silence in the wake of a bombshell New York Times report.

The newspaper on Friday reported that Russia was offering bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan. The report said President Donald Trump had been briefed on options for response but had not authorized any action.

After the story broke, Scarborough asked which Republicans would speak out against Trump’s conduct.

“Russians are paying Islamic radicals to kill American troops in Afghanistan. Donald Trump has known about Putin targeting Americans for months and has refused to even condemn Russia diplomatically. What Republican senator will speak out against this shocking dereliction of duty?” Scarborough asked on Friday.

After silence from Republicans, Scarborough pressed the topic, referring to McConnell as “Moscow Mitch.”

“What will #MoscowMitch say about Russians putting bounties on American troops’ heads and Donald Trump saying nothing about it?” he asked. “Is #MoscowMitch as beholden to Putin as the compromised commander in chief?”

He also asked the question about four Republican senators facing tough reelection battles in 2020: Susan Collins (R-ME), Cory Gardner (R-CO), Martha McSally (R-AZ) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Scarborough then added Marco Rubio (R-FL), Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Steve Daines (R-MT) to the conversation.

Here are Scarborough’s Twitter comments:

Russians are paying Islamic radicals to kill American troops in Afghanistan. Donald Trump has known about Putin targeting Americans for months and has refused to even condemn Russia diplomatically. What Republican senator will speak out against this shocking dereliction of duty? pic.twitter.com/q1GMU7bQb4 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 27, 2020

What will #MoscowMitch say about Russians putting bounties on American troops’ heads and Donald Trump saying nothing about it?

Is #MoscowMitch as beholden to Putin as the compromised commander in chief? What about @SenSusanCollins? @CoryGardner? @MarthaMcSally? @LindseyGrahamSC? pic.twitter.com/SSoaz2K8q4 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 27, 2020

Trump checklist: Protect Confederate Statues ✅

Protect US Troops ❎ — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 27, 2020

March 2020- Trump learns Russia is paying Islamic militants to kill Americans. May 8, 2020- Trump says: “We have this great friendship. And, by the way, getting along with Russia is a great thing, getting along with Putin and Russia is a great thing.” https://t.co/b0Qy0SnCMB — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 27, 2020