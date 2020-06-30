Quantcast
Kayleigh McEnany mocked for claim Trump is ‘most informed’ person on earth: ‘How can she not burst out laughing?’

Published

18 mins ago

on

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was blasted on Tuesday after defending Trump by claiming that he does read.

At the daily White House press briefing, McEnany was asked about reports Trump did not read the President’s Daily Briefing that revealed the alleged Russian plot to offer bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

“The President does read,” McEnany argued. “And he also consumes intelligence verbally.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
