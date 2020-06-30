Kayleigh McEnany mocked for claim Trump is ‘most informed’ person on earth: ‘How can she not burst out laughing?’

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was blasted on Tuesday after defending Trump by claiming that he does read.

At the daily White House press briefing, McEnany was asked about reports Trump did not read the President’s Daily Briefing that revealed the alleged Russian plot to offer bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

“The President does read,” McEnany argued. “And he also consumes intelligence verbally.”

“This President, I’ll tell you, is the most informed person on the planet earth when it comes to the threats that we face,” McEnany claimed.

Here’s some of what people were saying about her claims:

.@kayleighmcenany is not a press secretary. She’s a minister of propaganda who belongs working for an oppressive dictator like Putin or Kim Jong-Un. Everything she says is a gaslight. Her pledge to never lie to us was a stage act. Her words are worthless. https://t.co/1WjIDtgdGv — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) June 30, 2020

Nothing hammers home the WH talking point that Joe Biden is old and confused quite like insisting that their guy knows how to read. https://t.co/TYwXdWOCvy — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 30, 2020

"This president I will tell you is the most informed person on planet Earth when it comes to the threats we face!" I have 129,000 pieces of evidence I would like to submit that counter this claim, Kayleigh. https://t.co/M43lCccbdd — skullsinthestars – Black lives matter (@drskyskull) June 30, 2020

Hearing he can also drink from a glass, but unconfirmed at this point. @Acyn https://t.co/6CC8ySnIM5 — MaTT FLaMMaBLe (@MaTTFLaMMaBLe) June 30, 2020

The only way Trump would consume intelligence is if his staff told him it was Häagen-Dazs. https://t.co/Ju3aM7RMn6 — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) June 30, 2020

Remember when she said that she’ll never lie to the media? Good times, good times. https://t.co/xfpqf5TqXN — Tengrain ✂️ 6-feet-away-or-6-feet-under (@Tengrain) June 30, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: The President does read. pic.twitter.com/it2ei19TCA — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 30, 2020

“Consuming intelligence verbally” is what stoners call snacking on edibles and talking horseshit.

Explains a lot, tbf. https://t.co/NZOXt5hjTU — Philip O'Connor (@philipoconnor) June 30, 2020

Does she have the slightest clue how ridiculous she is? https://t.co/bZwmgypPzV — Otis Fife (@itisfofe) June 30, 2020

I’m pretty sure that “Consuming intelligence verbally” can cause high blood pressure and other secondary infections. Check with your doctor before beginning a course of “verbal intelligence.” https://t.co/UHEIJMFBlH — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) June 30, 2020

Is he eating solid food yet? https://t.co/aLVYPuESYJ — Will Bunch Sign Up For My Newsletter (@Will_Bunch) June 30, 2020

This video will live for a long time, long after Kayleigh McEnany is no longer working for President Trump. https://t.co/cpZmiJnVtw — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) June 30, 2020

If he is most informed than maybe we would've avoided a pandemic!… You think I believe this world salad 🤬🖕 https://t.co/G29W3pYMkr — Lisa Moraitis🇬🇷🇺🇸 (@LisaMoraitis1) June 30, 2020

Kayleigh will be on Dancing with the Stars next season. https://t.co/AFEciR4lPJ — Kel ☘️ Belle (@kelbelle10) June 30, 2020

"On planet Earth". Is she implying the Space Force has discovered something we mortals have not been told? https://t.co/RJDWYvQ9a9 — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) June 30, 2020

What exactly did this briefing accomplish other than making the president feel defended on an issue that is bigger than just about him but about troops in Afghanistan? https://t.co/26b6EwUi1t — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 30, 2020

How can she not burst out laughing when she says that "Donald Trump is the most informed person on Earth". https://t.co/ydLwWSGFqU — ᴬˢˢᴵˢᵀᴬᴺᵀ ᵀᴼ ᵀᴴᴱ ᴮᴿᴬᴺᶜᴴ ᴹᴳᴿ ᴼᶠ 🄰🄽🅃🄸🄵🄰 (@billymocolorad2) June 30, 2020

See, this is the problem – either Trump was too incompetent and stupid to know our soldiers were being targeted, or he knew and didn't do anything about it. https://t.co/yEWI6bXyUp — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) June 30, 2020

