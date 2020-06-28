Kayleigh McEnany’s excuses for Trump’s ignorance about Russian bounties dismantled by reporter who broke story
Appearing on MSNBC “Am Joy” New York Times journalist Charlie Savage pushed back at the official statement from White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany attempting to put distance between Donald Trump and his Times’ report that Russia has been paying a bounty for the deaths of U.S. servicemen with the president’s knowledge.
With McEnany saying, “While the White House does not routinely comment on alleged intelligence or internal deliberations, the CIA Director, National Security Adviser, and the Chief of Staff can all confirm that neither the President nor the Vice President were briefed on the alleged Russian bounty intelligence,” and then adding that the White House is flooded with reports that the president is likely not aware of, Savage was asked by host Joy Reid to respond.
“One thing to notice about the statement they’re not denying that there was an intelligence assessment that the Russian government had offered bounties to Afghan militants and criminals to — they’re not denying that and that the white house has not known about this since March and convened in the interagency meeting about it,” Savage began. “Even with the National Security Council in March.”
“So they have not tried to push back on that,” he continued. “They’re saying, ‘well, Trump wasn’t briefed,'” he added. “We don’t know if they’re using the word briefed in a highly specialized way like maybe it was in his Presidential Daily Brief (PDB0 document but he didn’t read it — the guy who comes in every few days to tell him about what’s in the document didn’t mention it that day. We don’t know what to make of that statement.”
‘The other thing that’s weird about that statement is that it suggests the way that Kayleigh McEnany described it, ‘well, the U.S. government receives reports, thousands of reports a day,’ as if this was a tip that came in from outside the government when this was an assessment report developed by this government,” he explained. “It’s not just something randomly that showed up on the stoop one day. So having pointed both of those things out, all I’ll say is that is that we have a source who said that this was briefed at the highest levels of the White House.= and we have a second source who says it was in the written Presidential Daily Brief document.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
‘Treason on the links’: Lindsey Graham buried for playing golf with Trump after Russian bounty bombshell
One day after expressing concern that the Trump administration might have been aware of an offer by the Russians to pay a bounty for the murder of U.S. military members by terrorists, the South Carolina Republican was seen heading out for a round of golf with the embattled president.
Following the bombshell report from the New York Times, Graham tweeted, "Imperative Congress get to the bottom of recent media reports that Russian GRU units in Afghanistan have offered to pay the Taliban to kill American soldiers with the goal of pushing America out of the region."
Those concerns didn't seem to be enough for Graham to keep his distance from the president who was implicated in the report, with CNN's Kaitlan Collin's tweeting, "Dressed for golf, President Trump just left the White House with Sen. Lindsey Graham."
2020 Election
George Conway calls out every senator who voted ‘not guilty’ at impeachment trial for missing their chance to dump Trump
In a brief but to-the-point tweet on Sunday, a disgusted George Conway posted the names of every U.S. senator who voted against ousting Donald Trump from the Oval Office when they had the chance, and are now having to deal with the fall-out from a New York Times report that the president has known since March that Russia is paying bounties for the murder of U.S. military members.
2020 Election
Trump aides admit president’s feuding over ‘wild personal grievances’ is crippling his re-election chances: report
According to a report from the Daily Beast's Asawin Suebsaeng, Donald Trump's re-election campaign is faltering because the president has no greater vision other than him hanging onto his job and his inability to stay on message instead of indulging in his penchant for feuding with his perceived enemies.
Following a week in which the president bobbled a simple question from Fox News personality Sean Hannity about his plans for a second term -- which the president disregarded -- the report notes that the campaign officials are dismayed by the president's prospects in November.