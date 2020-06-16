Lawsuit filed so people can finally find out the gender of Conan — the famous dog Trump claimed is a ‘he’

A hilarious debate about the gender of a Defense Department dog has turned into a lawsuit, according to a new court filing, reported CNN’s Vivian Salama.

New FOIA suit looks to force US SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND & the Defense Dept. to comply with a request for vet records of Conan, a special operations military working dog that participated in the raid that killed the ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, to disclose the dog's gender — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) June 16, 2020

Reporter Freddy Martinez filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request demanding to know the gender of the dog President Donald Trump used last November to do a photo-op with.

Conan, the dog involved in a military operation to kill ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was brought to the White House as Trump stared down impeachment. He was mocked at the time for trying to distract Americans with a “shiny furry object.”

We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi! pic.twitter.com/PDMx9nZWvw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2019

Trump, who doesn’t like dogs according to his ex-wife, called the dog a “he” after his White House and the DOD called the dog a “she.” Other government told Stars and Stripes that Conan was male.

🚨UPDATE: Two defense officials have now contacted us to say Conan is *for sure they say* a BOY. One official said they triple checked. I guess the important thing here is that Conan, boy or girl, is a good dog who did excellent work with the US military. The end. — Elizabeth McLaughlin (@Elizabeth_McLau) November 26, 2019

But photos of the dog caused further questions as no genitals seemed to be exposed as is traditional with male dogs.

Louise Mensch, former British parliamentarian, tweeted (then deleted) that Americans should simply stop the debate and FOIA the gender of the dog from the Defense Department.

The problem with the questions about the dog’s gender isn’t about the dog at all, it’s a question about whether the DOD is bending to the will of the president over something as minute as the gender of a dog. If they’re doing it then, the question is: what else are they lying about for the president?

It’s unclear if the DOD will make the move to redact the dog’s genitalia.

See a clip of the FOIA suit below:

Today one of our member's filed a #FOIA lawsuit against the U.S. Special Operations Command for records related to "Conan" the dog. The military claims the sex of the dog is a national security secret. Represented by @LoevyAndLoevy pic.twitter.com/NJ4F3TWtST — Lucy Parsons Labs #BLM (@lucyparsonslabs) June 16, 2020