Lawsuit filed so people can finally find out the gender of Conan — the famous dog Trump claimed is a ‘he’

Published

1 min ago

on

A hilarious debate about the gender of a Defense Department dog has turned into a lawsuit, according to a new court filing, reported CNN’s Vivian Salama.

Reporter Freddy Martinez filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request demanding to know the gender of the dog President Donald Trump used last November to do a photo-op with.

Conan, the dog involved in a military operation to kill ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was brought to the White House as Trump stared down impeachment. He was mocked at the time for trying to distract Americans with a “shiny furry object.”

Trump, who doesn’t like dogs according to his ex-wife, called the dog a “he” after his White House and the DOD called the dog a “she.” Other government told Stars and Stripes that Conan was male.

But photos of the dog caused further questions as no genitals seemed to be exposed as is traditional with male dogs.

Louise Mensch, former British parliamentarian, tweeted (then deleted) that Americans should simply stop the debate and FOIA the gender of the dog from the Defense Department.

The problem with the questions about the dog’s gender isn’t about the dog at all, it’s a question about whether the DOD is bending to the will of the president over something as minute as the gender of a dog. If they’re doing it then, the question is: what else are they lying about for the president?

It’s unclear if the DOD will make the move to redact the dog’s genitalia.

See a clip of the FOIA suit below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
