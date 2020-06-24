Quantcast
Legal experts warn Bill Barr is tearing up the rule of law with no consequence: ‘The only thing that can be done is impeachment’

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported the growing alarm from legal experts that Attorney General William Barr is facing no meaningful consequences for his attempts to undermine the rule of law.

“Since February, Barr has intervened in two criminal cases to the benefit of those who once advised Trump; ousted a U.S. attorney who is investigating Trump’s personal lawyer; and dutifully implemented Trump’s vision for a forceful crack down on demonstrators in the District protesting police violence,” reported Matt Zapotosky and Karoun Demirjian. “The tension over allegations of Barr’s malfeasance reached new heights Wednesday as the House Judiciary Committee took testimony from two current prosecutors, including one who had worked on the team of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.”

“I think Barr’s conduct has made it clear that he is not acting as the attorney general for the people of the United States, but as a private attorney to protect the interests of the president,” said former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade. “What can be done about William Barr? I really think the only thing that can be done is impeachment. And I think that this Republican Senate has shown it doesn’t really have any appetite for that.”

At today’s congressional hearing, one prosecutor, Aaron Zelinsky, testified that Barr exerted political pressure to prevent a harsh sentence for President Donald Trump’s former campaign strategist Roger Stone, and another, John Elias, said Barr personally interfered in antitrust matters to try to politically target the cannabis industry.

Following the hearing, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said the new evidence persuaded him the House should investigate impeaching the attorney general.

“Mr. Zelinsky’s courageous testimony makes more painfully explicit and shocking the brazenness with which the attorney general and other Justice Department officials now readily manipulate cases to serve the president’s political ends,” said former DOJ counterintelligence official David Laufman. “And it also indicates how impervious these officials think they are to any meaningful accountability and consequences for their wrongful conduct.”

