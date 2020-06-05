’Let ‘em go’: Ex-police commissioner lays into Buffalo cops who quit Emergency Response Team
On CNN Friday, former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey slammed the 57 Buffalo police officers who resigned from the city’s Emergency Response Team in solidarity with a pair of officers investigated for shoving an elderly man to the ground and then lying about it.
“If they want to resign, they should resign from the department,” said Ramsey. “They don’t have a vote in what unit they’re in or the running of that department. They would not be allowed to step down from those positions. If they want to resign from the police department, let ’em go, and I would not bring them back, it just means you have some slots you have to fill. That kind of stuff is ridiculous and can’t be tolerated.”
“Anyone who looks at the video of that 75-year-old man being pushed down and being injured and says, that’s okay, I’m going to resign over it, you don’t need them on the police force, quite frankly,” said Ramsey. “And what was even worse than that, they gave him a shove, which was inappropriate, they may not have been intended for him to fall, but how do you walk by a person laying on a sidewalk with blood pooling around their head, and somehow that’s okay? That officer should get a pat on the back and go back to work? No, it doesn’t work that way.”
“That’s why they’re protesting in the street right now. Because of those actions on the part of police,” Ramsey added. “It’s exactly where we are right now. It’s an embarrassment, quite frankly.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Trump accused by ex-Defense Secretary of putting US on ‘the trail toward a dictatorship’
During an appearance on CNN on Friday morning, former Defense Secretary William Cohen - who also served in the U.S. Senate as a Republican -- denounced Donald Trump in no uncertain terms, saying his use of military personnel against anti-police brutality protesters is a sign he has set the country on the path to a dictatorship.
To emphasize his point, he later called Trump the "dictator-in-chief."
Speaking with host Jim Sciutto, Cohen didn't mince words after the CNN host noted that the president and his former attorney called the protesters "terrorists."
"What does it mean for you to hear a sitting president dismissing a whole range of protesters, who in fact were largely peaceful around the White House, dismissing a whole range of them as terrorists? What does that mean to you?" the CNN host asked.
Breaking Banner
Richmond mayor schools white lawmaker complaining removal of Confederate statue strips her of her history
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" on Friday morning, the mayor of Richmond, Virginia set a white state lawmaker straight over her comments that the imminent removal of a statue commemorating Confederate General Robert E. Lee was erasing her history.
Speaking with host John Berman, Mayor Levar Stoney expressed pleasure at the upcoming removal of the massive statue, saying it was a long overdue -- before the interview turned to comments made by State Senator Amanda Chase (R) made in a Facebook post.
Noting that the white lawmaker complained, "Let's be honest here, there is an overt effort here to erase all-white history," Stoney had a few words for the lawmaker.
2020 Election
Trump ‘crossed the line’ with the military this week — leading retired officers to revolt: former general
Appearing on CNN's New Day with host John Berman, retired Lt. Gen. Douglas Lute explained that Donald Trump finally went a bridge too far this week with retired military officials when his administration deployed military police to turn on peaceful protesters in a Washington D.C. park.
Speaking with the host, Lute -- who also served as U.S. ambassador to NATO -- said tension between the president and military officials has gradually increased over the past three and a half years, but that the past week's incidents led to a "tipping point."
After host Berman read off a list of high profile ex-military officials who have either criticized Trump or defended their former colleagues from attacks from the president, Lute was asked what had changed.