Lincoln Project praised for new ad on Trump and Putin: ‘As brutal as any political ad I’ve ever seen’
Longtime Republican strategists who are fed up with President Donald Trump released their latest ad on Saturday, which quickly went viral online.
The Lincoln Project released their latest ad, titled, “Bounty” only one day after the bombshell report that Russia had offered bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
“In the last year, flag-draped coffins have returned from Afghanistan. Now we know Vladimir Putin pays a bounty for the murder of American soldiers,” the narrator says. “Donald Trump knows too — and does nothing.”
“When Trump tells you he stands by the troops, he’s right. Just not our troops,” the ad concludes.
The effort includes many prominent conservatives, including prominent GOP attorney George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. Prominent TV analysts Steve Schmidt, John Weaver and Rick Wilson are also involved.
The group was highly praised for the ad, here’s some of what people were saying:
https://twitter.com/tedlieu/status/1276944316154298368