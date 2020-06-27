Lincoln Project praised for new ad on Trump and Putin: ‘As brutal as any political ad I’ve ever seen’

Longtime Republican strategists who are fed up with President Donald Trump released their latest ad on Saturday, which quickly went viral online.

The Lincoln Project released their latest ad, titled, “Bounty” only one day after the bombshell report that Russia had offered bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

“In the last year, flag-draped coffins have returned from Afghanistan. Now we know Vladimir Putin pays a bounty for the murder of American soldiers,” the narrator says. “Donald Trump knows too — and does nothing.”

“When Trump tells you he stands by the troops, he’s right. Just not our troops,” the ad concludes.

The effort includes many prominent conservatives, including prominent GOP attorney George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. Prominent TV analysts Steve Schmidt, John Weaver and Rick Wilson are also involved.

The group was highly praised for the ad, here’s some of what people were saying:

"In the last year, flag draped coffins have returned from Afghanistan. Now we know Vladimir Putin pays a bounty for the murder of American soldiers. Donald Trump knows, too, and does nothing." –@ProjectLincoln pic.twitter.com/wWPofu1cKU — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) June 28, 2020

Trump keeps writing the scripts to the ads that are used to rightfully eviscerate him. The ad men @ProjectLincoln continue to impress. Stand with America. Stand against Trump. https://t.co/qn0JG3ZIDu — Nicholas Denmon (@NicholasDenmon) June 28, 2020

If you’re appalled by the shameless, disloyal derelict in the White House and his indifference to the murder of American soldiers, then please send this @ProjectLincoln ad to everyone you know. https://t.co/tLiBJeIR8M — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 28, 2020

Whoa. @ProjectLincoln fires a bazooka at Trump on report of his pal Vlad Putin paying the Taliban to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan. https://t.co/YXjMN9X6wP — Jeff Stein (@SpyTalker) June 28, 2020

This ad by @ProjectLincoln is as brutal as any political ad I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/9Pfb6k4mJ9 — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 28, 2020

Wow. The ⁦@ProjectLincoln⁩ folks already have an ad slamming ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ over the “Russian bounties” matter. pic.twitter.com/U1oUveMndH — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) June 28, 2020

The @ProjectLincoln – a bunch of Republicans against Trump – has become a powerful troll. https://t.co/lXNCwTteWF — Kathryn Diss (@KathrynDiss) June 28, 2020

Nobody is making better political ads than @projectlincoln pic.twitter.com/0AMl79HmpQ — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) June 28, 2020

I remain extremely sceptical of the intentions of the Lincoln Project, but they do keep making really good ads. https://t.co/ROMNdRIKwb — mask wearing mikey (@mikeyfranklin) June 28, 2020