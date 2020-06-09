Lines in Georgia are the GOP ‘test run’ for November: AOC warns voter disenfranchisement is ‘by design’
Georgia’s primary election was described as a “complete meltdown” on Tuesday.
Chief Justice John Roberts, who authored the Supreme Court Decision gutting the Voting Rights Act, was blasted for Georgia’s voter suppression.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) posted drone footage from The New York Times documenting the long lines to vote.
“Republicans don’t want vote by mail [because] it chips away at their ability to do exactly this: target and disenfranchise Black voters and people of color,” she posted on twitter.
“These scenes are specifically happening in Black communities, not white ones,” she continued.
“This is BY DESIGN, & it’s their test run for Nov.,” she argued.
These lines are not showing up as a consistent failure across the state. They are happening in majority-BIPOC precincts ⬇️https://t.co/VFbUZu6SFI
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 9, 2020
Watch: