West Wing star rips Justice Roberts for chaos on election day in Georgia

On Tuesday, the primary elections in Georgia were marred by serious problems, including hours-long lines at polling places and malfunctioning machines.

Writing on Twitter, former “West Wing” star Bradley Whitford placed a significant portion of the blame squarely on the shoulders of Chief Justice John Roberts — who wrote the 2013 Supreme Court decision decimating enforcement of the Voting Rights Act in states with a history of voter suppression.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Blatantly discriminatory evasions of federal decrees are rare.”

-Chief Justice John Roberts’ declaration that racism is over as his rationale for gutting the Voting Rights Act in 2013. https://t.co/T600qdYAow — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) June 9, 2020

As of Tuesday afternoon, a state court has extended voting hours in Muscogee County, home to the city of Columbus, to 9pm, to mitigate the impact of the election irregularities.