Melania Trump is exactly like her husband in ‘character and priorities’: columnist

The Art of Her Deal, a book about first lady Melania Trump, will be released Tuesday and teasers about it have already turned headlines into hashtags. But Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty wrote that it has become obvious that Mrs. Trump doesn’t want any part of the “Free Melania” campaign, nor does she even want to be free.

While there are many stories about the book’s details, one key point is being ignored.

“But the most significant insight to be gained from reading The Art of Her Deal is [Mary] Jordan’s discovery of how much alike the first lady and her husband are in character and priorities, despite their vastly different styles and temperament,” wrote Tumulty. “This, perhaps, explains why Donald Trump’s third marriage has outlasted his previous two.”

“She is seen as the good-hearted princess who needs to be saved from her rapacious and bullying husband, the vulnerable immigrant swept up in his presidential ambitions who cried the night he was elected, the vapid and shallow model with nothing much to say about the world, the lucky beauty who just happened to be in the right place at the right time,” Jordan writes. “Yet she is none of those things.”

In fact, Jordan describes her as being remarkably similar to her husband when it comes to character and priorities. Perhaps that is why the marriage has lasted longer than all of the other ones.

Like the president, Mrs. Trump hasn’t merely rewritten her past, she’s had surgeons take the scalpel to her whole history.

“She has claimed that she graduated from design school and earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture,” explained Tumulty. “In fact, she dropped out of college after her first year to pursue modeling. Her respectably successful career in that field has also been inflated, with claims that she was a ‘supermodel.'” In fact, Mrs. Trump’s only “Vogue” cover was about her marriage to Trump. Even her, now infamous, nude GQ photoshoot before she married the president, was all about Trump with photos on Trump’s plane and a suitcase with diamonds.

Like the president, Mrs. Trump demands loyalty but doesn’t give it herself. Jordan’s book is stacked with stories of people helping her, who never hear from her again after they’ve outlived their usefulness.

It was also uncovered that the first lady likely doesn’t speak the five languages she claims. While she might know a greeting or two in Italian and French, she’s never shown herself to be fluent in anything other than Slovene and English.

“Chief among the misperceptions about Melania, it would appear, is that she has much interest in putting a brake on her husband’s more objectionable impulses,” said Tumulty. “There have been rare instances in which she has expressed a view at odds with his — including when she criticized the administration’s policy of separating migrant children from their parents at the border and, more recently, when she advocated wearing masks during the covid-19 epidemic.”

For the most part, her “Be Best” campaign doesn’t apply to anyone in the Trump family, much less herself. In 2011, she joined her husband in the racist birther campaign against President Barack Obama.

“It’s not only Donald who wants to see it,” she said at the time. “It’s American people, who voted for him, and who didn’t vote for him, they want to see that!”

Unsurprisingly, there hasn’t ben an apology.

Another point that hasn’t been talked about is that the first lady seems to fly into conflicts with the first daughter. Ivanka, “takes a far higher public profile,” and also “flaunts her influence and who, Jordan reports, at one point proposed that the “First Lady’s Office” be renamed the “First Family Office.” Melania nixed that idea,” said Tumulty.

It has become clear that Mrs. Trump wants no part of the “Free Melania” campaign. Why would she, when she’s managed to turn it into her own personal benefit?

Read the full column at the Washington Post.