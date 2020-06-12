Trump drowned in ridicule over reports that Melania renegotiated prenup before moving into White House

Melania Trump reportedly held out for a better deal on her prenuptial agreement before moving into the White House — and social media users heaped ridicule on the first lady’s husband.

She explained her delayed arrival by saying she wanted their son to finish his school year, but a new book by Washington Post reporter Mary Jordan reveals the first lady used the move as leverage to renegotiate her already generous prenuptial agreement with President Donald Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fucking brilliant Melania! A win-win-win for you! Less time with The Donald, more time in your beloved New York, and “mo money”. — Mark C. Dowis (@dowis_mark) June 12, 2020

@Flotus is just another transactional trump always in it for the $$$. https://t.co/KwP9ZfO8B2 — TRAITORS #BlueWave (@candle_boutique) June 12, 2020

Sounds like Melania is a much better negotiator than Donald. Send her to North Korea next time? — Peace. Truth. Science. (@bkerrjung) June 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Conspicuously absent from this portrait of Melania Trump is any suggestion that she cares about anyone except herself and people who will meet her selfish interests. https://t.co/Ow5PfzIUYI — J Maverick Jackson (@JMaverickJacks1) June 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

"ambitious"? Isn't that an ambitious word to describe a grifter who married solely for money and absolutely nothing else? — Booklover (@HopelessLiberal) June 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I really don’t care, do you? — Midwin Charles (@MidwinCharles) June 12, 2020

So taxpayers had to pay for security & etc. for two residences so she could negotiate her personal come up? Wow. #oversight #taxpayer refund, this is downright wrong on every level. The trumps need to pay back that money. Add this to the list of grift & theft. #shameful — Phoenix 747🌀 (@Mamacita5K1) June 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I think she might be the only person who hates Trump more than the rest of us. — Leslie (@diatribestress) June 12, 2020

Everything is a transaction with the Trumps! — WendyG (@wglaaber) June 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

He'll still stiff her, like all contractors. — Libtard Snowflake (@L1btardSn0flake) June 12, 2020

That’s real love. — Leslie Brian (@LeslieBrian15) June 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Boy, do they deserve each other. — teresa hak (@teresahak) June 12, 2020

Oh, yes. Just like every marriage. Resentment. Forced separation. Leverage. selfishness. I hope we are in the last chapter of this American horror story. — Matthew Cornell (@Matthew84411532) June 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT