Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer tells Trump that ‘viciously attacking governors’ isn’t helping

Published

1 min ago

on

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer blasted President Donald Trump for his dressing down of U.S. governors, he called “weak,” for refusing to call in the National Guard to stop protesters.

“I joined a call with my fellow governors and the current president that was deeply disturbing. Instead of offering support or leadership to bring down the temperature at protests, the president repeatedly and viciously attacked governors, who are doing everything they can to keep the peace while fighting a once-in-a-generation global pandemic,” said Whitmer.

She then took to Twitter, sharing an essay by former President Barack Obama and calling for “empathy, humanity, and unity.”

“We must remember our enemy is racial injustice, not one another. It’s time for all of us to pull together and do the hard work of building a nation that works for everyone,” she also said.


George Floyd’s brother leads protest crowd in emotional prayer at the site of his brother’s death

Published

23 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

George Floyd's brother Terrence led protesters in a tearful prayer at the makeshift memorial that has been set up at the site of his brother's death in Minneapolis.

He begged the crowd for calm as protesters around the world have marched in solidarity with those demanding justice.

Linking arms with friends and family, Mr. Floyd shouted down the crowd asking, "what are y'all doing?" Saying that breaking down businesses and setting things on fire isn't going to bring his brother back. He explained that he's more upset than anyone, but "if I'm not wilding out" others shouldn't either.

Trump-loving Omaha bar owner who fatally shot black protester has lengthy criminal record

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

An Omaha bar owner who allegedly killed a black protester has a lengthy criminal record.

Jake Gardner was arrested in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old James Scurlock in a confrontation as police brutality protests raged across the nation in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, reported The Daily Beast.

The 38-year-old Gardner, who owns The Hive and The Gatsby, had previously been arrested at least four times.

Illinois man facing felony hit-and-run charges after driving motorcycle through George Floyd protest march

Published

37 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

According to a report from WGLT, a 21-year-old Bloomington man has been taken into custody and charged with reckless conduct, failure to obey a police officer and felony leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with injuries, after gunning his motorcycle through a crowd of George Floyd protestors on Sunday that injured two people.

The report states that Marshall Blanchard was responsible for injuries sustained by a 22-year old woman who was taken immediately to a hospital and a 28-year old man who went to the emergency room later with an injury to his arm.

