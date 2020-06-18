Mike Pence or Kellyanne Conway? Morning Joe wonders which Trump enabler will write a book claiming they sought 25th Amendment

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough wondered whether Kellyanne Conway or Vice President Mike Pence would be the first to write a book claiming they wanted to invoke the 25th Amendment against President Donald Trump.

The “Morning Joe” host shamed John Bolton for writing a book about Trump’s “overtly bad” behavior instead of testifying about it during the impeachment inquiry, and he called out Pence and Conway for staying silent about the president’s incompetence and wrongdoing.

“I wonder, when Mike Pence writes his book and starts pitching his book six months from now, will Mike Pence lie and say, well, at this point I started thinking about the 25th Amendment and I went and talked to A or talked to B?” Scarborough said. “Will Kellyanne Conway be the one who lies and says, ‘Yes, I was very concerned, and I let people know that I was so concerned.'”

“Will Kellyanne Conway be the one who says, ‘Yes, I was so concerned, I furiously worked around the White House corridors to try to get someone to push forward the 25th Amendment to take this man out of office?” he added. “Who’s going to say it, then? You know they’re going to lie, they’re all liars. You know they’re going to lie. Who’s going to say it? Nobody in real time, I can tell you, nobody in real time. Nobody, nobody will do it when we need it most, just like John Bolton didn’t do it when America needed to hear the truth the most.”