Mike Pence or Kellyanne Conway? Morning Joe wonders which Trump enabler will write a book claiming they sought 25th Amendment

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough wondered whether Kellyanne Conway or Vice President Mike Pence would be the first to write a book claiming they wanted to invoke the 25th Amendment against President Donald Trump.
The “Morning Joe” host shamed John Bolton for writing a book about Trump’s “overtly bad” behavior instead of testifying about it during the impeachment inquiry, and he called out Pence and Conway for staying silent about the president’s incompetence and wrongdoing.
ADVERTISEMENT
“I wonder, when Mike Pence writes his book and starts pitching his book six months from now, will Mike Pence lie and say, well, at this point I started thinking about the 25th Amendment and I went and talked to A or talked to B?” Scarborough said. “Will Kellyanne Conway be the one who lies and says, ‘Yes, I was very concerned, and I let people know that I was so concerned.'”
“Will Kellyanne Conway be the one who says, ‘Yes, I was so concerned, I furiously worked around the White House corridors to try to get someone to push forward the 25th Amendment to take this man out of office?” he added. “Who’s going to say it, then? You know they’re going to lie, they’re all liars. You know they’re going to lie. Who’s going to say it? Nobody in real time, I can tell you, nobody in real time. Nobody, nobody will do it when we need it most, just like John Bolton didn’t do it when America needed to hear the truth the most.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Chief Justice John Roberts took a swipe at the Supreme Court's newest justice, Brett Kavanaugh, in the ruling that blocks the Trump administration from ending protections under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy.
The administration has tried for years to "wind down" the Obama-era program, but Roberts and the court's four liberal justices found the administration did not follow procedures required by law -- and the chief justice called out Kavanaugh's dissent by name.
"Justice Kavanaugh asserts that this 'foundational principle of administrative law' ... actually limits only what lawyers may argue, not what agencies may do," Roberts wrote in his decision. "While it is true that the Court has often rejected justifications belatedly advanced by advocates, we refer to this as a prohibition on post hoc rationalizations, not advocate rationalizations, because the problem is the timing, not the speaker."
President Donald Trump's campaign ads are using imagery known to be used by the Nazis for their prisoners.
According to screen captures by the Washington Post, the campaign is going after anti-fascist protesters in Facebook ads using the upside-down triangle that some prisoners of Nazi death camps were forced to wear during the Holocaust.
"The red inverted triangle was first used in the 1930s to identify Communists, and was applied as well to Social Democrats, liberals, Freemasons and other members of opposition parties," said the Post. "The badge forced on Jewish political prisoners, by contrast, featured a red inverted triangle superimposed on a yellow triangle."
The Ventura County Board of Supervisors in California voted 4-3 this Monday to require that people wear masks inside businesses and government offices and other public venues and services. This prompted an impassioned speech from a local Trump supporter who saw the vote as a vicious assault on her civil rights, Towerload reports.
“I am a healthy American. I used to be free. I am not a terrorist. I am not antifa," the woman declared while addressing the Board. "I am not a sex slave that wears masks. I am not into sado-masochism and bondage. I am not a burglar. I am not a pandering politician like we see here, and here, and here, and here.”