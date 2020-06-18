Quantcast
MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika shame Bolton and other Trump advisers for covering up ‘overtly bad’ behavior

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski ripped John Bolton and other senior Trump administration officials who revealed “overtly bad” behavior — but only after leaving the White House.

The former national security adviser refused to testify during President Donald Trump’s impeachment, but he published a new book revealing ignorance, incompetence and unconstitutional actions by the president — and the “Morning Joe” co-hosts were appalled.

“Bolton details how the president’s closest advisers had an unfavorable opinion about his abilities, such as chief of staff John Kelly, who asked what if we have a real crisis like 9/11 with the way he makes decisions?” Brzezinski said. “This book illustrates potentially how bad, how overtly bad things were inside the White House.”

Brzezinski asked whether senior administration officials — such as former Defense Secretary James Mattis or former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson — had to notify the public of their grave concerns about the president’s capabilities.

“These aren’t just nuances that might be troubling,” she said. “This is unpatriotic behavior. These are actions that endanger our national security, that endanger the American people.”

Scarborough agreed the concerns were too important to keep quiet.

“When he’s commander in chief and he’s in charge of the nuclear codes, he’s got the nuclear codes, and he’s in charge of the United States government’s executive branch, they have a duty, immediately, to go to Capitol Hill, if they don’t want to talk in the press, to testify behind closed doors, and to intel committees behind closed doors, to armed services committees, to foreign affairs committees, and let them know that the ship of state is in the hands of a mad man,” Scarborough said. “Or at least in the hands of an ignorant man who doesn’t have the temperament or intellect to effectively run the country. James Mattis didn’t do that. Rex Tillerson didn’t do that. John Bolton, most glaringly, did not do that.”

“Until he could make money,” Brezezinski said.


