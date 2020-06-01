Military rolls into DC to protect the White House from civil rights protesters

President Donald Trump threatened that Monday night things would be different than past nights of protests.

“We’re doing it in Washington, DC. We’re going to do something that people haven’t seen before,” Trump vowed during a call with governors and mayors.

That appeared to be the militarization of police in the nation’s capital.

As the workday came to a close, the military vehicles began rolling through the streets of Washington, D.C to guard Trump at the White House. Trump reportedly was rushed to the bunker when a few hundred protesters surrounded the White House on Friday.

You can see details and videos of the military vehicles rolling into DC below:

Large number of military humvees stationed in front of DC Armory right now. Police Chief says he expects larger National Guard deployment across the District tonight after Mayor Bowser called Secretary of the Army to discuss last nights operations. @Fox5DC pic.twitter.com/YoHSwY9pRN — Tom Fitzgerald (@FitzFox5DC) June 1, 2020

NEW: A US official says that active duty Army military police units from Fort Bragg, North Carolina are getting ready to be in DC tonight, per @LMartinezABC — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) June 1, 2020

At 5:05 pm, I counted 9 two and a half ton military trucks carrying troops in tan uniforms and helmets pull off 17th Street into the White House grounds. — Brian Bennett (@ByBrianBennett) June 1, 2020

JUST IN: National Guard troops deployed near the White House, hours after Pres. Trump said he wanted a military show of force against protests gripping the nation. https://t.co/WaBnmC2Sdj pic.twitter.com/yIoaYeNC0r — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) June 1, 2020

Active duty US military troops are being deployed to Washington DC. #BunkerBoy is scared sh*tless. pic.twitter.com/2RXZRrKUMR — Bryan 🇺🇸 #StayAtHome & #WashYourHands (@swimmerbr78) June 1, 2020

At least seven vehicles carrying DC National Guard soldiers has just passed through West Executive Drive along the White House. pic.twitter.com/i8cRxrzrFV — Tom Brenner (@tombrennerphoto) June 1, 2020

They must be expecting a war to break out in DC with all that military presence — “I Drank The Kool-Aid” (@_ThatDudeWill) June 1, 2020

The military is rolling down the street in DC. The military vs The American people. The tax payers need them to go in the Peoples House and rid of the garbage in the bunker his part time wife and any stragglers.

Good riddance — AfroCentric (@Hotgurl20201) June 1, 2020

An active duty military police battalion consisting of some 200 to 250 military personnel is now in the process of deploying to Washington DC & could be in the nation's capital as soon as tonight. — James Hirsen (@thejimjams) June 1, 2020

It looks like @realDonaldTrump has invoked the Insurrection Act as active duty military police are deploying to DC. What…the…fuck. — M Λ Z L U 🎈#BLM ✊🏻 (@IAmMazlu) June 1, 2020

A stunning sight… Large US military transport vehicles just rolled through the WH complex, taking National Guard troops to Lafayette Park in front of WH. pic.twitter.com/AIAX400vIP — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 1, 2020

My fellow Americans, pay attention. Trump has called in the #USMilitary, not the police, but the US Military!!, into DC to act against the protestors. #trump has crossed the rubicon. We are on the verge of a total dictatorship! @GOP step up FFS! pic.twitter.com/t2BQBVECYJ — PressSec Fortheresistance (@PresssecF) June 1, 2020