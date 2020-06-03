Quantcast
Minnesota’s attorney general to charge three more officers in Floyd’s death — and upgrade murder charge

Published

3 mins ago

on

Minnesota’s attorney general will elevate murder charges against the Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s neck until he died, and will charge the other three officers involved in the in-custody death.

Attorney General Keith Ellison will charge fired officer Derek Chauvin with second-degree murder, and officers Tou Thao, Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane with aiding and abetting murder, sources told the Star Tribune.

Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Thao was recorded watching Chauvin press his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as the Black man begged for his life.

Kueng was one of the first officers to arrive at the scene and helped pin down Floyd, and Lane pointed a gun at Floyd before he was handcuffed.


