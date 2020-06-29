More GOP groups expected to follow Lincoln Project’s lead — and work to defeat Trump

Expect more conservative-leaning groups to work toward defeating President Donald Trump

The Lincoln Project, co-founded by Republican lawyer George Conway and other GOP campaign veterans, has already spent $2 million on ads aimed at electing Joe Biden over Trump, and GOP strategists expect more groups to emerge after the Republican National Convention, reported NBC News.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nothing was going to get me to vote for Hillary Clinton,” said Matt Borges, the former chair of Ohio’s Republican Party who feuded with Trump in 2016 but voted for him anyway. “I grew up in this business learning to fight against everything the Clintons were for. I knew her, and in my mind, I knew what a Clinton presidency was going to be like.”

This year, Borges helped set up Right Side PAC to identify and reach persuadable Republican voters through mail, phone and online.

“A lot of folks are like me,” he said. “They understand that Joe Biden isn’t the same kind of candidate.”

Republican Voters Against Trump expects to have a $10 million budget to target college-educated Republicans in swing states and working-class women with online videos showing regretful Trump voters.

“If you were for Trump last time and you write in Ronald Reagan this time, that is plus one for Joe Biden,” said Tim Miller, a former spokesman for the Republican National Committee who co-founded the group with conservative commentator Bill Kristol.