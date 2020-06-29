Quantcast
Connect with us

More GOP groups expected to follow Lincoln Project’s lead — and work to defeat Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

Expect more conservative-leaning groups to work toward defeating President Donald Trump

The Lincoln Project, co-founded by Republican lawyer George Conway and other GOP campaign veterans, has already spent $2 million on ads aimed at electing Joe Biden over Trump, and GOP strategists expect more groups to emerge after the Republican National Convention, reported NBC News.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nothing was going to get me to vote for Hillary Clinton,” said Matt Borges, the former chair of Ohio’s Republican Party who feuded with Trump in 2016 but voted for him anyway. “I grew up in this business learning to fight against everything the Clintons were for. I knew her, and in my mind, I knew what a Clinton presidency was going to be like.”

This year, Borges helped set up Right Side PAC to identify and reach persuadable Republican voters through mail, phone and online.

“A lot of folks are like me,” he said. “They understand that Joe Biden isn’t the same kind of candidate.”

Republican Voters Against Trump expects to have a $10 million budget to target college-educated Republicans in swing states and working-class women with online videos showing regretful Trump voters.

“If you were for Trump last time and you write in Ronald Reagan this time, that is plus one for Joe Biden,” said Tim Miller, a former spokesman for the Republican National Committee who co-founded the group with conservative commentator Bill Kristol.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s Russian bounty scandal shows his disastrous foreign policy is even worse than we could imagine

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

It seems as if it happened ages ago, but you may recall that at the beginning of the year the United States came very close to going to war with Iran. There had been a number of skirmishes over the previous months and Iran's proxies had been lobbing rocket attacks at bases in Iraq, none of which was particularly unusual. But after an American contractor named Nawres Waleed Hamid was killed in one of those attacks, the Trump administration decided to retaliate by assassinating Iran's most illustrious military leader, Gen. Qassem Soleimani. It was an extreme provocation and only the surprising forbearance of the Iranian leadership prevented the region from being plunged into war.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Jon Stewart says America has ‘become so dysfunctional’ that it’s finally starting to hurt people

Published

23 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

Former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart appeared on "The View" to promote his new movie but the conversation quickly turned to President Donald Trump and the problems facing the country.

After an endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden because he has "empathy," Stewart went off about the irrational ways in which Trump has divided Americans between those who wear masks and those who don't.

"There has been an increased campaign to discredit expertise or to tribalize or to politicize expertise. You know, there's a whole under-current that this whole pandemic is a hoax or a power-grab," said Stewart. "You know, living in the northeast, we don't realize, this is real, and it's brutal. The idea that wearing a mask is somehow government overreach, I would just say, have you been in operating rooms? Surgeons wear masks, not because they listen to NPR and drive Volvos. They wear masks because that's more sanitary."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘He is losing’: GOP worried Trump has no path to re-election after driving away independent voters

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

Looking at the latest polling showing Donald Trump rapidly falling behind presumptive Democratic opponent Joe Biden in the November presidential election, former GOP lawmakers and Republican consultants are admitting that the president has driven away independent voters which is dooming his re-election bid.

According to a report from the New York Times by Adam Nagourney, many of the independent voters who helped propel the president into the White House in 2016 are abandoning him now after viewing his antics over the past three and a half years.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image