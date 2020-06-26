Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Most juvenile logic we’ve ever heard’: Trump busted for latest COVID-19 excuse by CNN’s Camerota

Published

1 min ago

on

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Friday busted President Donald Trump’s latest excuse for the surging number of COVID-19 cases throughout the United States.

Camerota began by playing an interview the president conducted with Fox News’ Sean Hannity in which Trump claimed that the only reason COVID-19 cases have been rising dramatically has been because “we do the greatest testing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the number of COVID-19 tests has significantly increased in recent weeks, the positivity rate for tests has also been increasing, which shows that the surge in cases cannot be explained by testing alone.

“That is the most juvenile logic I think we’ve ever heard,” Camerota said in response to Trump’s comments. “The country’s getting sicker… what is the president thinking?”

CNN reporter Dana Bash then chimed in to explain that Trump knows his handling of the pandemic is hurting him, but he isn’t willing to take it seriously enough to make a difference.

“What one of the sources we talked to told me is that the president does realize that he has to change course,” Bash explained. “This is a source familiar with the president’s thinking. And here comes the ‘but’: The ‘but’ is, he has to do something really dramatically different.”

Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

San Francisco man fired after he’s caught blocking Hispanic neighbor from building

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

A San Francisco man was blocked from entering his own apartment building by a white couple who called him a "criminal."

Michael Barajas, a Berkeley graduate and community educator for a biopharmaceutical company, said he used his remote key fob to open the garage door to SOMA Residences after coming home Tuesday evening from buying fruit, but a white SUV pulling in ahead of him purposefully blocked the entrance to the garage, reported KGO-TV.

"His immediate reaction was, 'Hey, you f*cking criminal, you're not coming in here,'" Barajas said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘yawning’ supporters show he may not even hang onto his base: WSJ’s Peggy Noonan

Published

42 mins ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

Conservative Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan thinks that President Donald Trump has even more to worry about than empty seats at his rallies.

In her latest column, Noonan observes that even the 6,000 or so people who did manage to attend Trump's rally in Tulsa last week didn't seem nearly as excited to be there as they did four years ago.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘What the hell is up with this dude?’ Florida voters losing trust in GOP’s DeSantis as COVID-19 erupts

Published

56 mins ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

Florida is on the way to becoming the next epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, and voters are losing faith in Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The state keeps setting daily records for new cases after DeSantis reopened the economy, and the new outbreak has cut into his approval rating and potentially makes President Donald Trump vulnerable in November's election, reported The Daily Beast.

“If you look around the country most governors, regardless of party, saw their numbers rise,” said Democratic political consultant Jeff Garcia, who pointed to DeSantis' approval rating dropping from 58 to 51 in April, while many other governors saw their numbers rise. “DeSantis is in a rare category. He is not overwhelmingly disliked, but he has seen a precipitous drop in his approval rating.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image