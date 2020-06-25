Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC’s Morning Joe doesn’t see any way for Trump to regain trust with voters

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough doesn’t see any way for President Donald Trump to regain the trust he’s squandered by spreading misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.

The president has helped turn mask-wearing into a political issue and seemingly worked against widespread testing, and the “Morning Joe” host said polls show Americans are increasingly turning on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The president, he’s isolating himself on every issue, 75/25 on the coronavirus,” Scarborough said. “Remember the poll about people wanting their kids to go back to school? Here’s [Ohio] Gov. [Mike] DeWine’s approval rating, 75 percent in Ohio, a state that President Trump is down, and struggling in a state he won easily before.”

“You can talk about going back to school, remember we showed that poll some time ago, and something like 80 percent of Americans with children were not ready to send their children back to school, and at the same time the president was pushing for them to send their children back to school,” Scarborough added. “Not because of education, but because workers needed some place to park their children to get back to work. But even small business owners understand that if we have another round of deadly waves of coronavirus, they’re going to have to shut the businesses down again, and it’s already happening in some parts of America.”

Cases are on the rise, and spiking dangerously in Texas, where the administration’s plan to scale down testing would shut down seven testing sites.

“When you look at [Sen.] John Cornyn from Texas, actually criticizing the president of the United States for stopping funding of testing sites, think about this,” Scarborough said. “He wasn’t joking. He’s now calling for the stopping of funding of testing sites as we go up.”

Those decisions and statements are showing up in the polling, Scarborough said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We can add Texas and Georgia to the states that are also in danger, because some recent polls have showed that he’s tied there,” he said. “So I guess the question is, what’s the dynamic that’s going to change? What dynamic is going to change? How are these numbers going to get any better if he continues to spout out information that’s false about the worse pandemic in over 100 years?”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Senate confirms ‘anti-voting rights extremist’ as Trump’s 200th federal judge — cementing GOP takeover of courts

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

The Republican-controlled Senate on Wednesday confirmed Mississippi Judge Cory Wilson to a lifetime seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, handing President Donald Trump his 200th successful judicial appointment and further cementing the right-wing takeover of America's federal court system.

Civil rights groups immediately condemned Wilson's confirmation, pointing to the judge's long record of attacking the Affordable Care Act and defending voter suppression tactics like photo ID laws.

Lena Zwarensteyn, Fair Courts Campaign director at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, ripped Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for ramming through a judge with a "record antithetical to 'equal justice under law.'"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

COVID-19 pandemic putting democracy under greater threat: Ex-Trump national security adviser McMaster

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Former Trump national security adviser H.R. McMaster is just one of many leading figures who is warning that the coronavirus pandemic is harming democracy.

Axios reports that a letter signed by McMaster, along with other prominent leaders such as former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, warns of governments "amassing emergency powers that restrict human rights and enhance state surveillance" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s brother emerged from ICU for brain condition to file restraining order to stop niece’s tell-all book: report

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's younger brother emerged from a neurosciences intensive care unit to file a temporary restraining order to stop the publication of their niece's tell-all family memoir.

Robert Trump spent at least 10 days at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, where he was treated with a serious but undisclosed condition, and was discharged Sunday and filed the order Monday through one of his older brother's personal attorneys, reported The Daily Beast.

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out