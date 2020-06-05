MSNBC’s Morning Joe drops new plummeting poll numbers on Trump’s team: ‘They’re flailing and grasping’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough leveled President Donald Trump’s response to nationwide protests over police brutality.
A new poll shows 66 percent of Americans disapprove of the president’s handling of this latest crisis, compared to 23-percent approval, and the “Morning Joe” host said Trump was only making things worse for himself.
“This week has been an absolute disaster,” Scarborough said. “There are other ways to approach these protesters instead of confrontation. I know this is obvious, but any White House aide that believes that only having 32 percent of Americans support your approach to one of the great crises of our time need to leave the White House. The president is not being served well there.”
Trump’s response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic remains unpopular, and voters aren’t likely to forget in November.
“The president’s numbers in this ABC News poll are extraordinarily low when it comes to the pandemic,” he said. “There’s no getting around the fact that those are two of the biggest crises this country has faced since, take your pick, 1968 or World War II, and Americans are opposed to both of those crises.”
Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire said the president doesn’t seem to understand why he’s so unpopular.
“The president complained bitterly to aides about the media coverage that he has received, for the way Lafayette Park was cleared, the way he held that Bible in front of the church,” Lemire said. “In terms of an overall narrative, this is still something they want, and they feel it is a contrast they can win with some of the Democratic mayors and governors who are seeing these protests happen in their streets.”
“It also goes to show, as a final point,” he added, “it’s a president without much of a playbook right now. They’re flailing and grasping to try to change the subject here from this week and how the president, in his mind, he fears that he looks afraid, cowardly, behind a heavily fortified White House, and not being able to engage these protesters in any meaningful way.”
2020 Election
Trump stokes division in Republican Party as he rages at Sen. Lisa Murkowski
As the Republican Party is struggling to defend him in a moment of nationwide strife, President Donald Trump decided Thursday night to fuel divisions within GOP rather than make nice.
He had already lashed out on Wednesday at his former Defense Secretary James Mattis, who sharply criticized Trump’s response to the ongoing George Floyd protests. But on Thursday night, Trump took at aim at sitting Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.
2020 Election
Trump vows he’ll back any candidate with a pulse against GOP senator who questioned Trump’s response to protests
President Donald Trump vowed he would even back a "bad" candidate as he seeks revenge against a member of his own party.
On Thursday, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) said she agreed with former Defense Secretary James Mattis' criticism of Trump's response to the protests -- and revealed she was "struggling" over whether she will support Trump's 2020 reelection campaign.
Trump did not take kindly to the criticism.
2020 Election
Chinese, Iranian hackers targeted Biden and Trump campaigns, Google official says
State-backed hackers from China have targeted staffers working on the U.S. presidential campaign of Joe Biden, a senior Google security official said Thursday. The same official said Iranian hackers had also recently targeted email accounts belonging to President Donald Trump's campaign staff.
The announcement, made on Twitter by the head of Google's Threat Analysis Group, Shane Huntley, is the latest indication of the digital spying routinely aimed at top politicians of all stripes.
Huntley said there was "no sign of compromise" of either campaign.
Iranian attempts to break into Trump campaign officials' emails have been documented before. Last year, Microsoft Corp announced that a group often nicknamed Charming Kitten had tried to break into email accounts belonging to an unnamed U.S. presidential campaign that sources identified as Trump's.