MSNBC’s Morning Joe scorches GOP senators for following Trump ‘over the cliff’ to election losses
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough hammered Senate Republicans for following President Donald Trump “over a cliff.”
The “Morning Joe” host said the GOP had suffered losses in every election cycle since Trump won, and he said the president was a threat to his own party.
“All Republican incumbents who are endangered politicians,” Scarborough said. “What bargain did they make that is worth following this man over the cliff? Who, right now, in early June, is on his way to losing in a landslide of his own?”
“These polls that we’re going to show you in a minute are just a snapshot of where we are at the beginning of June,” he added. “Things can change, but if they do change, it will be the first time in almost four years that elections have broken Donald Trump’s way.”
Trump has been a historically unpopular president, and Scarborough said that has been a weight on the GOP’s fortunes.
“Voters have been repulsed by his leadership,” Scarborough said. “Voters have been repulsed by his racism. Voters have been repulsed by the breaching of constitutional norms. Voters have been repulsed by his attacks on the independent federal judiciary — so have a lot of conservative judges, by the way. Voters have been repulsed by his breach on political norms. Voters have been repulsed by the fact that he completely ignored a pandemic that everybody was warning him about inside his own White House, including a trade representative that warned him at the end of January that 500,000 people could die.”
“Then, of course, we move to an economic crisis that was going to happen regardless, because of the recklessness and irresponsibility of the Chinese government, that totalitarian state,” he continued. “At the same time, president of the United States had a duty to mitigate, to make things better for small business owners, to make things better for workers, to make things better for black Americans, now many of whom now are adults and out of work. He failed in the duty to mitigate this economic crisis, and it’s now turned into one of the great economic crises over the past 50 years, 60 years, 70 years.”
“Now, of course, we have unrest in the streets,” Scarborough added. “The president, once again, trying to divide instead of unite Americans, according to his former secretary of defense, Gen. [James] Mattis. He has his current secretary of defense saying he opposes the president’s attempts to militarize the streets of America, and to look at American civilians, American citizens, as opponents in a, quote, battle zone. Yeah, that’s not somebody you want to follow over the cliff politically.”
2020 Election
Pulitzer-winning historian issues dark warning about Trump’s GOP
Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum fears President Donald Trump and his Republican allies might complete their authoritarian transformation by stealing November's election.
Applebaum appeared Thursday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to discuss her latest column for The Atlantic, where she warns that Republicans have been complicit in Trump gathering authoritarian powers over democratic institutions -- and they may soon finalize that process.
"What would come next?" Applebaum said. "In a lot of liberalizing countries or countries that cease to be democracies, what comes next is the attempt to steal an election, and what I hope all Americans will be focused on over the next several months is will Trump and will the Republican Party collaborate in an attempt to steal this election?"
2020 Election
Stripping voting rights from felons is about politics, not punishment
In 2018 Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment ending the disenfranchisement of ex-convicts. Though it excluded people convicted of murder or sexual offenses, Amendment 4 restored voting rights to felons “after they complete all the terms of their sentence including parole or probation.”
Civil rights groups and prisoner rights groups celebrated the election result. In contrast, Republicans worried that allowing felons to vote would tilt Florida toward Democrats.
2020 Election
